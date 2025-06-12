500,000-Year-Old Complete Fossil of Ancient Elephant Discovered in C. Java

June 12, 2025 | 1:18 pm
Indonesian researchers discover Elephas or ancient elephant fossil in the Patiayam Mountains area, Terban Village, Jekulo District, Kudus Regency, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Jamaah)
Indonesian researchers discover Elephas or ancient elephant fossil in the Patiayam Mountains area, Terban Village, Jekulo District, Kudus Regency, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Jamaah)

Jakarta. Indonesian researchers have discovered a fossil of an Elephas, or prehistoric elephant, estimated to be between 400,000 and 500,000 years old.

The ancient elephant fossil was found intact in the hills of the Patiayam Mountains, Kudus Regency, Central Java. The discovery site is located on farmland owned by local residents in the hilly area of Terban Village, Jekulo District, Kudus.

The research and excavation process was carried out by a rescue team to ensure the fossil’s structure remains intact and can be preserved as a collection and study object at the Patiayam Prehistoric Site Museum.

This research is coordinated by the Center for Prehistory and Austronesian Studies (CPAS) Indonesia, in collaboration with the Dharma Bakti Lestari Foundation, the Sangiran Early Man Site Preservation Center, the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), and includes scholars from the University of Indonesia (UI) and Satya Wacana Christian University.

Prof. Truman Simanjuntak, a senior researcher from CPAS Indonesia, said the fossil is estimated to be half a million years old. He stressed the importance of conservation during the excavation process to maintain the fossil's quality.

“This is a follow-up study. It was actually discovered last year but couldn't be completed due to time constraints. Secondly, as we research, we are also conserving it to prevent damage and ensure it lasts as it is, while also serving as a research object and educational resource,” said Truman on Thursday.

The research and rescue process will continue until June 24, and will involve the local community under the supervision of expert teams. Terban Village Head, Supeno, acknowledged that his area is indeed rich in ancient fossil discoveries and urged the public to report any similar findings.

“Thankfully, whenever there are findings, residents report them to the village office or the museum. For follow-up, we rely on experts in the field,” he explained.

Supeno also hopes that the Patiayam Mountains area can be developed into an educational tourism destination and cultural heritage site, while also boosting the local economy.

This fossil discovery enriches the collection of the Patiayam Prehistoric Site Museum, which already houses various fossils of ancient land and marine animals. The Patiayam Mountains are known as one of the most important sites in Indonesia for archaeological and prehistoric studies, with long-term research potential.

500,000-Year-Old Complete Fossil of Ancient Elephant Discovered in C. Java
