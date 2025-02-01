5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gunungkidul, No Tsunami Threat

Chandra Adi Nurwidya
February 1, 2025 | 8:31 am
The earthquake in Yogyakarta occurred at sea, approximately 100 kilometers southwest of Gunungkidul. February, 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com)
Yogyakarta. A tectonic earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 shook the southern region of Gunungkidul, Special Region of Yogyakarta, on Saturday, at around 07:40 p.m.

According to the Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency, the earthquake occurred in the sea with an epicenter at coordinates 8.82°S and 110.25°E, about 100 kilometers southwest of Gunungkidul, at a depth of 73 kilometers. The earthquake does not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The earthquake is classified as a moderate earthquake caused by the deformation of rocks within the Indo-Australian plate (intra-slab). Source mechanism analysis indicates that this earthquake involved upward movement (thrust fault).

The intensity of the earthquake was felt differently in several regions. In Gunungkidul, Bantul, Kulon Progo, Yogyakarta City, Sleman, Kebumen, and Purworejo, the earthquake intensity was at scale III MMI, meaning the vibrations were strongly felt.

Meanwhile, in Klaten, Pacitan, Karangkates, and Trenggalek, the earthquake intensity was at scale II MMI, where the tremor was only felt by a few people, evidenced by objects hanging swaying.

Although tremors were felt in several areas, Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency confirmed that the earthquake does not have the potential to trigger a tsunami. As of 08:02 P.M., there have been no reports of aftershock activity.

The public is urged to remain calm and not be easily swayed by false information. Residents are also advised to avoid buildings that have cracked or sustained damage due to the earthquake and to ensure the safety of the building structure before re-entering their homes.

