52 Inmates Escape from Aceh Prison, Allegedly Over Conjugal Visit Demand

Cut Mery
March 12, 2025 | 8:41 pm
SHARE
Residents gather in front of Kutacane Penitentiary in Southeast Aceh Regency on Monday, March 10, 2025, after dozens of inmates escaped through the roof. (Antara Photo)
Residents gather in front of Kutacane Penitentiary in Southeast Aceh Regency on Monday, March 10, 2025, after dozens of inmates escaped through the roof. (Antara Photo)

Banda Aceh. At least 52 inmates escaped from Kutacane Penitentiary in Southeast Aceh Regency after allegedly demanding conjugal visit facilities, a prison warden said on Wednesday.

The mass breakout occurred on Monday evening during the Ramadan fast-breaking meal. The inmates broke through the prison roof and forced open the main gate before fleeing.

“They had been demanding a private room for conjugal visits,” Warden Andi Hasyim said.

According to Andi, prison officials were unable to meet the demand because constructing a designated conjugal visit facility requires government approval and funding.

Advertisement

He added that inmates had also complained about overcrowded cells, which they claimed created inhumane living conditions before the escape.

The prison was holding 318 inmates at the time of the incident, with the majority being drug convicts.

Aceh Police spokesman Joko Krisdiyanto confirmed that 16 inmates had been recaptured and are now being held at the Southeast Aceh Police Station.

“We are still actively pursuing the remaining fugitives,” Joko said.

The escape was recorded by bystanders shopping near the prison, with videos circulating online capturing the moment inmates fled.

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

52 Inmates Escape from Aceh Prison, Allegedly Over Conjugal Visit Demand
News 53 minutes ago

52 Inmates Escape from Aceh Prison, Allegedly Over Conjugal Visit Demand

 The mass breakout occurred on Monday evening during the Ramadan fast-breaking meal.
New NASA Space Telescope Blasts Off to Reveal Secrets of the Universe
Tech 6 hours ago

New NASA Space Telescope Blasts Off to Reveal Secrets of the Universe

 NASA's SPHEREx telescope launches to map the entire sky, studying galaxy formation, cosmic expansion, and the origins of life.
Singer Ifan Seventeen Picked as State-Run Film Company PFN's Boss
Business 6 hours ago

Singer Ifan Seventeen Picked as State-Run Film Company PFN's Boss

 Ifan Seventeen is the new president director of the state-run film funding company Produksi Film Negara (PFN).
Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Law Allows Death Penalty, but Will It Ever Be Enforced?

 Indonesia revisits the debate on the death penalty for corruption as officials argue it could deter graft and curb rising state losses.
BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director
Business 7 hours ago

BCA Appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as New President Director

 BCA appoints Gregory Hendra Lembong as president director, with Jahja Setiaatmadja moving to chairman amid leadership changes.
News Index

Most Popular

Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
1
Singapore-Backed Indonesia Airlines Seeks Market Entry
2
BBN Airlines Exits Indonesia’s Passenger Market, Shifts to Leasing Model
3
Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Tour: Singapore Gets Four Shows, Jakarta Left Out Again
4
Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
5
Indonesia to Ratify Exclusive Economic Zone Deal with Vietnam in April
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED