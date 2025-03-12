52 Inmates Escape from Aceh Prison, Allegedly Over Conjugal Visit Demand

Banda Aceh. At least 52 inmates escaped from Kutacane Penitentiary in Southeast Aceh Regency after allegedly demanding conjugal visit facilities, a prison warden said on Wednesday.

The mass breakout occurred on Monday evening during the Ramadan fast-breaking meal. The inmates broke through the prison roof and forced open the main gate before fleeing.

“They had been demanding a private room for conjugal visits,” Warden Andi Hasyim said.

According to Andi, prison officials were unable to meet the demand because constructing a designated conjugal visit facility requires government approval and funding.

Advertisement

He added that inmates had also complained about overcrowded cells, which they claimed created inhumane living conditions before the escape.

The prison was holding 318 inmates at the time of the incident, with the majority being drug convicts.

Aceh Police spokesman Joko Krisdiyanto confirmed that 16 inmates had been recaptured and are now being held at the Southeast Aceh Police Station.

“We are still actively pursuing the remaining fugitives,” Joko said.

The escape was recorded by bystanders shopping near the prison, with videos circulating online capturing the moment inmates fled.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: