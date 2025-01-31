6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aceh, No Tsunami Threat but Residents on Edge

Banda Aceh. A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Aceh province in northern Sumatra on Friday evening, shaking buildings and triggering panic among residents still traumatized by the devastating tsunami 20 years ago.

The earthquake, which hit at 6:03 p.m. local time, was centered in the southern part of Aceh, approximately 36 kilometers southwest of Aceh Selatan. The tremor had a depth of 29 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the earthquake's epicenter was located at coordinates 3.15°N latitude and 96.95°E longitude. The agency also urged residents to remain calm and vigilant for potential aftershocks. Although the earthquake did not pose a tsunami threat, authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely.

The earthquake revived memories of the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, which devastated Aceh and surrounding regions. The catastrophic event, triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Sumatra, killed over 170,000 people in Indonesia and displaced millions more across several countries.

No immediate reports have indicated casualties or significant damage from the January 31 earthquake. Local authorities are actively gathering information and conducting field assessments. However, the tremor caused widespread panic, especially in areas near the epicenter.

At the H. Yulidin Away Hospital in Tapaktuan, dozens of patients and their families rushed out of the building during the shaking. Many sought refuge in the hospital’s courtyard while waiting for the all-clear.

The Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) confirmed that there have been no reports of fatalities or severe structural damage as of now. The agency noted that the tremor was felt across a broad area, including the southern and central coastal regions of Aceh, and even as far as Medan in North Sumatra.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and urge residents to stay informed through official channels.

