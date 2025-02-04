62-Year-Old Woman Dies Waiting in Line for Subsidized LPG in South Tangerang

Jakarta. A 62-year-old woman passed away after waiting in line to get a 3-kilogram liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canister on Monday afternoon in the South Tangerang area.

Yonih Binti Saman was suspected to have become exhausted after waiting for an hour in line for the subsidized gas. When found, Yonih was slumped over while holding two of her gas canisters.

“She had been waiting in line for an hour when I received the news that she was found weak after obtaining the gas. She was brought home but her condition worsened, and we rushed her to the hospital. Unfortunately, she passed away shortly after arriving,” Rohaya, Yonih's younger sister, told Beritasatu.com.

Neighbors described Yonih as a hardworking and kind woman who sold rice cakes at her eatery. “She told me this morning that she was going to get gas. She mentioned that the new regulations required an ID card,” one neighbor recalled.

Since Feb. 1, the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has imposed restrictions on the sale of 3-kilogram LPG canisters by retailers. Deputy Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Yuliot Tanjung said the government is encouraging retailers to register as official depots under Pertamina.

Retailers are required to register online through the Online Single Submission (OSS) system, obtaining a Business Identification Number before officially partnering with Pertamina. This policy aims to standardize prices, streamline the distribution chain for greater efficiency, and ensure equitable access to 3 kg LPG across all regions.

Despite these intentions, the restrictions have triggered widespread complaints about shortages. In Jakarta, several areas, including Pasar Manggis Village in Setiabudi District, have reported difficulty obtaining 3 kg LPG over the past week. Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia denied any shortages in the capital, attributing the challenges to distribution scheme changes.

In East Kalimantan, residents have expressed frustrations on social media over difficulties in obtaining 3 kg LPG. Prices in the province have surged to Rp 50,000 per canister, more than double the subsidized price of Rp 19,000.

Similarly, Semarang City in Central Java has seen both scarcity and price hikes, with canisters now costing Rp 25,000. In Bogor City, residents have resorted to lining up at official depots as early as dawn. Some have even followed distribution trucks to depots in hopes of securing the gas.



On Tuesday, President Prabowo instructed Minister Bahlil to reinstate the authorization for retailers to sell the 3-kg LPG canisters following the fiasco.

