68 Indonesian Migrant Workers Deported from Malaysia via Dumai

Effendi Rusli
February 23, 2025 | 11:13 pm
Dozens of Indonesian migrant workers arrive at the Dumai International Port in Riau Province after being deported by Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)
Dozens of Indonesian migrant workers arrive at the Dumai International Port in Riau Province after being deported by Malaysia, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Effendi Rusli)

Dumai. Malaysian immigration authorities have deported 68 Indonesian migrant workers through Dumai Port in Riau, an official said on Sunday.

The group, which included 17 women, was expelled for working without proper permits and documentation, said Fanny Wahyu Kurniawan, head of the Riau branch of the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection and Service Agency (BP3MI).

The deported workers were previously detained by Malaysian immigration authorities in Kemayan, Pahang, before being sent back to Indonesia aboard the Indomal Kingdom ship, arriving in Dumai on Saturday.

“They were deported for working without valid documentation after serving their sentences in Malaysia,” Fanny said.

She added that some of the workers have already been transported back to their hometowns, while others remain at a shelter in Dumai awaiting their return journey.

According to Fanny, at least 359 Indonesian workers have been deported through Dumai Port since last month.

Workers Speak Out on Alleged Abuse in Detention
Solihin, a deportee from Madura, East Java, claimed he was subjected to physical abuse and torture while being held at the Kemayan detention center.

“Even for a small mistake, like stepping forward when I was ordered to step back, I was hit as if I had committed a serious offense. They kicked my head and legs, and I still feel the pain today,” Solihin recounted.

He said he initially entered Malaysia legally in 2022 but failed to renew his work permit, leading to his arrest and subsequent three-and-a-half-month imprisonment.

Another deportee, Effendi from Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, admitted to working illegally at a palm plantation in Malaysia since 2019 until his recent arrest.

Effendi revealed that he entered Malaysia illegally via Batam Island, using the services of a trafficker.

“We traveled in a group of 20 from Lombok to Batam, each paying Rp 14 million ($856). From Batam, we took a speedboat and arrived in Johor at night. From there, I was taken to work in Pahang with a salary of 3,000 ringgits ($640) per month,” Effendi said.

68 Indonesian Migrant Workers Deported from Malaysia via Dumai
