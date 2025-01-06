75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis

Bogor. A joint task force comprising the Criminal Investigation Unit, Bogor police, and Megamendung police raided a gay party held at a villa in the Puncak area, Bogor Regency, West Java, in the early hours of Sunday, June 23. A total of 75 men were detained for questioning during the raid.

The Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit of Bogor Police, Teguh Kumara, explained that the raid was carried out after the police received reports from the public regarding suspicious activity. The event was described as a “family gathering,” but all participants were male.

“We received information from residents about a gathering at a villa where all the participants were men. After conducting an investigation and a raid, we detained 75 people,” said Teguh on Tuesday.

Following the detention, the health of the 75 individuals was checked by the Bogor Regency Health Office. Test results showed that 30 of the 75 party participants were exposed to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and syphilis infection.

The Head of the Bogor Regency Health Office, Dr. Fusia Meidiawaty, said her team immediately carried out health examinations on all the individuals after the raid by the Criminal Investigation Unit and Megamendung Police at the end of last week.

“Out of the 75 participants we tested, 30 were reactive for HIV and syphilis, while the remaining 45 were clear,” said Fusia on Tuesday.

Currently, police are investigating the roles of four individuals suspected to be the event organizers.

While consensual same-sex relationships between adults are not explicitly illegal in the world's largest muslim country, they remain taboo and can draw legal consequences. Homosexual acts involving minors or those deemed to involve lewd conduct can result in criminal charges under the current Criminal Code and new provisions in Law No. 1/2023, which will take effect in 2026.

