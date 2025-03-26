763,000 Vehicles Leave Greater Jakarta in Past 5 Days

Erfan Maruf
March 26, 2025 | 2:13 pm
Vehicles arrive at the Kalikangkung toll gate in Semarang, Central Java, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Vehicles arrive at the Kalikangkung toll gate in Semarang, Central Java, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. State-run toll road operator Jasa Marga recorded 763,679 vehicles leaving the Greater Jakarta area (Jabodetabek), which includes Jakarta, Bogor, Tangerang, and Bekasi. This figure represents the accumulated traffic from four main toll gates out of Jakarta, from Friday, March 21 to Tuesday, March 25.

Corporate Communication and Community Development Group Head of Jasa Marga, Lisye Octaviana, said that the figures of departing vehicles were recorded at main toll gates: Cikampek Utama (heading towards Trans Java), Kalihurip Utama (heading towards Bandung), Cikupa (heading towards Merak), and Ciawi (heading towards Puncak).

"The total traffic volume leaving the Jabodetabek area has increased by 7.2 percent compared to last year's Eid al-Fitr period (712,527 vehicles), or a 7.4 percent increase compared to normal traffic (711,338 vehicles)," Lisye said in a statement on Wednesday.

The detailed traffic distribution is as follows:

  • Heading East, via Trans Java and Bandung: 358,099 vehicles or 46.9 percent.
  • Heading West, towards Merak Port: 237,016 vehicles or 31.0 percent.
  • Heading South, towards Puncak: 168,564 vehicles or 22.1 percent.

"The total traffic heading to Trans Java and Bandung reached 358,099 vehicles, an increase of 19.2 percent from normal traffic," she explained.

On Friday, traffic leaving Jabodetabek reached 160,021 vehicles, which was a 24.6 percent increase from normal traffic. Meanwhile, traffic heading to Trans Java totaled 81,757 vehicles, a 62.5 percent increase from normal traffic.

"Jasa Marga also implemented a 20 percent toll fare discount during certain periods on toll roads operated by the Jasa Marga Group and non-Jasa Marga Group, as well as on the Trans Java toll roads from Jakarta to Semarang," she added.

For the convenience of travelers, Jasa Marga advises road users to take advantage of the 61 rest areas available, download the Travoy app to plan their journey, and ensure that both their vehicles and drivers are in prime condition for the 2025 Lebaran homecoming.

