Saturday, September 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 30, 2023 | 2:21 am
SHARE
Judha Nugraha, the director for citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on September 14, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Judha Nugraha, the director for citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on September 14, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. As many as 77 Indonesians on death row in Malaysia might have a chance to serve lighter sentences following some legal reforms in the close neighboring country, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Malaysia recently decided to scrap the mandatory death penalty for a range of serious crimes, including drug trafficking and murder. This does not entirely remove death penalties in Malaysia, and the option for such a sentence still exists for some criminal offenses. However, death penalties are no longer an automatic sentence, and judges now have the option to hand prison terms of 30 to 40 years instead. Malaysia also allows the resentencing of eligible prisoners. 

Senior diplomat Judha Nugraha said on Friday that Indonesian diplomatic missions had already visited all prisons in Malaysia to check which of the Indonesian inmates on death row could apply for a resentencing.

"Our diplomatic missions discovered that there were 77 Indonesians who could apply to get their death penalties reviewed. These prisoners are those whose death penalties are already legally binding or are facing life imprisonment," Judha said.

Advertisement

"We will appoint lawyers to provide [the inmates] some legal assistance. Hopefully, they can get their sentence reduced to a prison time between 30 to 40 years instead," Judha said.

As of August 2023, there are currently 168 Indonesians who could face the death penalty abroad. Their cases are of different levels. Some sentences are already legally binding, while the litigation process is still in progress for others. About 110 of those cases are related to drugs, while 58 others are for murder, according to Judha. 

About 157 of the said death penalties are in Malaysia. Four Indonesians are facing the death penalty in the United Arab Emirates. Both Saudi Arabia and Laos have 3 death cases involving Indonesians, respectively. The Foreign Ministry also reported one case in fellow ASEAN country Vietnam.

Indonesia also revealed that it had gotten 519 of its citizens out of the death penalty abroad during 2011-2022, with 22 people being released from such punishment last year. However, Indonesia recorded 25 new cases of Indonesians potentially getting sentenced to death in 2022.

Read More: Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia
News 4 hours ago

77 Indonesians Could Be Spared Death Penalty in Malaysia

 Malaysia recently decided to scrap the mandatory death penalty for a range of serious crimes, including drug trafficking and murder.
South Korean League of Legends Team Wins Gold at Asian Games
Tech 5 hours ago

South Korean League of Legends Team Wins Gold at Asian Games

 Esports was first featured at the last Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, as a demonstration sport and proved incredibly popular.
Jakarta Governor Clarifies Social Media Post Regarding Seawall Cracks
News 7 hours ago

Jakarta Governor Clarifies Social Media Post Regarding Seawall Cracks

 He clarified that the video shared on social media was an old one, showing an embankment wall in Kalibaru.
US Government Shutdown Almost Certain
News 7 hours ago

US Government Shutdown Almost Certain

 McCarthy’s right-flank Republicans refused to support the bill despite its steep spending cuts of nearly 30 percent to many agencies.
GPS Distributor Sumber Sinergi Holds IPO
Business 9 hours ago

GPS Distributor Sumber Sinergi Holds IPO

 Sumber Sinergi is a distributor of global positioning system devices for automobiles that also offers installation services.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
1
Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
2
Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Next Month
3
Pertamina's Balikpapan Refinery Master Plan Reports 82 Pct Progress
4
Trade Minister Engages with Traders After Banning Social Media Companies from E-Commerce Activities
5
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED