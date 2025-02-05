8 Dead After Truck Slams into Vehicles at Bogor Tollgate

Juan Ardya Guardiola
February 5, 2025 | 7:23 am
Police officers stand guard near the Ciawi tollgate in Bogor, West Java, where a truck hit other vehicles and killed at least eight people, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/M Fikri Setiawan)
Police officers stand guard near the Ciawi tollgate in Bogor, West Java, where a truck hit other vehicles and killed at least eight people, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (Antara Photo/M Fikri Setiawan)

Bogor. A truck lost control and crashed into several vehicles at a tollgate in Bogor, West Java, just before midnight on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring 11 others.

The impact triggered a fire that engulfed three cars, Bogor Metropolitan Police Chief Eko Prasetyo said on Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary investigations, the truck, which was carrying water gallons, is suspected to have suffered a brake failure as it approached the tollgate in Ciawi District, where vehicles were slowing down to tap their payment cards.

“The early findings suggest that the truck’s brakes failed, causing it to ram into vehicles ahead. As a result, three cars caught fire, while three others sustained severe damage,” Eko said.

All victims, including the deceased, have been taken to Ciawi Municipal Hospital.

Bogor Traffic Police Chief Yudiono confirmed that the truck driver survived but remains unconscious at the hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, two toll gates remain closed due to structural damage caused by the pileup.

Police officers inspect the Ciawi tollgate in Bogor, West Java, in the aftermath of an accident where a truck hit other vehicles and killed at least eight people, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Juan Ardya Guardiola)

#Disaster
8 Dead After Truck Slams into Vehicles at Bogor Tollgate
