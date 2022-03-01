NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Indonesian citizens escaping war-torn Ukraine arrive at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on March 3, 2022. (Antara Photo)

80 Indonesian Citizens Escaping War-Torn Ukraine Have Arrived

BY :THE JAKARTA GLOBE

MARCH 03, 2022

Jakarta. A Garuda Indonesia plane carrying 80 Indonesian citizens and three foreigners who escaped war-torn Ukraine landed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on Thursday evening. 

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi came to the airport to welcome them in person.

The three foreigners are family members of the returnees, Retno said in a statement.

They escaped the ongoing Russian invasion from several cities in Ukraine and went to neighboring Romania, Moldova, and Poland.

The evacuation process was conducted in stages since February 27 before they gathered in Bucharest on Thursday for the 17-hour flight to Jakarta.

“It wasn’t an easy journey by those Indonesian citizens who had to go through several checkpoints when the curfew was in effect across Ukraine,” Retno said.

Indonesia is among 141 countries that voted for a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

SHARE
TAGS:
#International
KEYWORDS :
Russian Invasion
Ukraine War
Indonesian Returnees
Retno Marsudi
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE