A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead

Riza
December 9, 2024 | 6:31 pm
SHARE
Rescue teams continue their search for missing victims of the natural disaster in Sukabumi on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. BNPB Chief Suharyanto reported that the disasters, which began with a landslide on Dec. 4, have claimed 12 lives, with 10 confirmed dead and two still missing. (Beritasatu.com/Riza)
Rescue teams continue their search for missing victims of the natural disaster in Sukabumi on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. BNPB Chief Suharyanto reported that the disasters, which began with a landslide on Dec. 4, have claimed 12 lives, with 10 confirmed dead and two still missing. (Beritasatu.com/Riza)

Sukabumi. A series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“We will continue searching for the two missing individuals for up to a week, even though their families have accepted the situation,” BNPB Chief Suharyanto said during a coordination meeting on emergency response efforts in Sukabumi and Cianjur, held at the Sukabumi Regency Hall on Monday.

The disasters, which began with a landslide on Dec. 4, include 196 landslides, 136 floods, 29 windstorms, and 180 ground movements, affecting 39 subdistricts across 172 villages.

The destruction has left 1,419 homes severely damaged, 1,101 moderately damaged, and 827 lightly damaged, with an additional 436 homes under threat and 1,170 flooded. Infrastructure damage includes 31 bridges, 8 retaining walls, 15 water channels, 8 places of worship, 14 schools, 81 roads, and 539 hectares of farmland and rice paddies.

Advertisement

“All previously isolated areas are now accessible, and roads blocked by floods and landslides have been cleared,” Suharyanto added.

Relief efforts are ongoing six days after the disaster, with aid continuing to arrive and being distributed to affected communities. However, authorities are still working to address challenges in reaching some remote areas and providing recovery support for victims.

Tags:
#Disaster
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Braces for Severe Weather as Cyclone Seeds Develop, Disasters in Sukabumi and Lebak Claim Lives

 Indonesia is bracing for severe weather as weather agency BMKG detects three tropical cyclone seeds that could bring heavy rainfall.
A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead
News 2 hours ago

A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead

  A series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing.
Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Bali’s Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak Beaches Struggle with Washed-Up Waste Ahead of Year-End Holidays

 As the rainy season intensifies, Bali’s iconic beaches—Kuta, Legian, and Seminyak—have once again been inundated with waste.
Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Eyes Bullion Bank to Harness Domestic Gold Reserves

 Indonesia plans to establish its bullion bank to provide a reliable safe-haven asset during economic crises.
Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Chandra Karya Holds Rp 1 Furniture Auction

 Furniture firm Chandra Karya is hosting its end-of-the-year bazaar, which will include a Rp 1 auction, across all its branches.
News Index

Most Popular

BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
1
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
2
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
3
National Online Shopping Day to Book Rp 40 Trillion Transactions: Minister
4
KPU Confirms Pramono Anung as Jakarta Governor-Elect
5
Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED