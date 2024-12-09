A Series of Natural Disasters in Sukabumi Leave Thousands Displaced, 12 Dead

Sukabumi. A series of natural disasters in Sukabumi, West Java, has displaced 3,064 people and caused 12 deaths, with two still missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“We will continue searching for the two missing individuals for up to a week, even though their families have accepted the situation,” BNPB Chief Suharyanto said during a coordination meeting on emergency response efforts in Sukabumi and Cianjur, held at the Sukabumi Regency Hall on Monday.

The disasters, which began with a landslide on Dec. 4, include 196 landslides, 136 floods, 29 windstorms, and 180 ground movements, affecting 39 subdistricts across 172 villages.

The destruction has left 1,419 homes severely damaged, 1,101 moderately damaged, and 827 lightly damaged, with an additional 436 homes under threat and 1,170 flooded. Infrastructure damage includes 31 bridges, 8 retaining walls, 15 water channels, 8 places of worship, 14 schools, 81 roads, and 539 hectares of farmland and rice paddies.

Advertisement

“All previously isolated areas are now accessible, and roads blocked by floods and landslides have been cleared,” Suharyanto added.

Relief efforts are ongoing six days after the disaster, with aid continuing to arrive and being distributed to affected communities. However, authorities are still working to address challenges in reaching some remote areas and providing recovery support for victims.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: