Abdul Gani Kasuba Dies at 61, Corruption Case Against Him Declared Void

Sahrudin Nurdin
March 15, 2025 | 6:02 pm
Former North Maluku Governor Abdul Gani Kasuba dies at 61 on Friday, March 14, 2025, amid a corruption appeal, nullifying all legal proceedings against him.
Former North Maluku Governor Abdul Gani Kasuba dies at 61 on Friday, March 14, 2025, amid a corruption appeal, nullifying all legal proceedings against him.

Jakarta. Former North Maluku Governor Abdul Gani Kasuba passed away at 73 on Friday at Chasan Boesoirie Regional General Hospital in Ternate. He died after undergoing intensive treatment for two weeks due to multiple health complications.

Abdul Gani had been in a critical condition and unconscious since March 7. His health had deteriorated following a mild stroke diagnosis earlier this month, and he had been in and out of the hospital since his detention.

The former governor was facing an eight-year prison sentence for bribery and gratuities in a case handled by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). However, he had filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, and his legal status remained under review at the time of his death.

His lawyer, Hairun Rizal, emphasized that Abdul Gani had not been legally declared guilty, as his appeal was still pending. “Legally, he was not yet a convict. We had submitted an appeal to the Supreme Court, and under Article 77 of the Criminal Code, legal proceedings against a deceased defendant are considered void,” Hairun told Beritasatu.com on Saturday.

Abdul Gani was arrested in a sting operation by the KPK at a hotel in South Jakarta on December 18, 2023. He was later named a suspect in a corruption case involving bribery and job auctions within the North Maluku provincial government.

His passing puts an end to the legal proceedings against him, as Indonesian law stipulates that charges against a deceased defendant are automatically dropped.

