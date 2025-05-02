Academic and PSI Politician Ade Armando Appointed Commissioner at PLN Subsidiary

Bambang Ismoyo
July 4, 2025 | 4:10 pm
Ade Armando (Facebook Photo)
Ade Armando (Facebook Photo)

Jakarta. Academic and Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) politician Ade Armando has been officially appointed as a commissioner at PLN Nusantara Power, a subsidiary of the state-owned electricity company Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN).

The appointment is part of a broader reshuffle aimed at refreshing the company’s board of commissioners, PLN Nusantara Power announced this week.

Ade, 63, confirmed the news in a text message to reporters on Friday.

“As of Thursday, I officially assumed the position,” he wrote.

Ade is a well-known academic at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, University of Indonesia (UI) and has gained a public following for his outspoken commentary on political and social issues via various digital platforms.

His political affiliation with PSI and his vocal support for reformist policies have made him both a prominent and polarizing figure in Indonesia’s public discourse.

In April 2022, Ade made national headlines after being physically assaulted by protesters during an anti-government demonstration outside the national parliament building. At the time, demonstrators accused him of being overly supportive of then-President Joko Widodo, leading to a violent mob attack in which he was beaten and nearly stripped.

He sustained serious injuries in the incident and was later rescued by police officers on duty.

