Academic Proposes CSR Funds to Support Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program

Jakarta. Mervin Komber, an academic from Muhammadiyah University of Papua, has proposed using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to support the government's Nutritious Meal (MBG) program.

Mervin suggested that the government collaborate with companies to allocate their CSR budgets to fund the program, which aims to nurture Indonesia's "golden generation".

He stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to achieve national priority programs. Mervin also recommended involving religious and social organizations, such as Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah to effectively execute the program. He added that the National Nutrition Agency should act as a facilitator in the regions rather than an operator, to generate broader economic impacts that involve local communities.

"For example, we can engage organizations like the Nahdlatul Ulama Regional Board, Catholic Women, Christian Women's Union, and village leaders. The National Nutrition Agency should serve as a moderator, not an operator, to foster economic impacts by involving local communities," Mervin explained.

Beyond health benefits, Mervin said the Nutritious Meal program could also increase awareness among the younger generation about the importance of healthy eating, ultimately enhancing their learning outcomes. Furthermore, the program is seen as a critical contributor to achieving sustainable development goals, particularly in health, education, and poverty reduction.

"This program not only delivers immediate health benefits but also builds awareness among young people about the value of healthy eating," he concluded.

In terms of funding, Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan revealed that the program's budget could soar to Rp 420 trillion ($25.86 billion). The currently available budget of Rp 71 trillion is expected to last only until June 2025. The significant increase is attributed to Indonesia's reliance on food imports, prompting the government to prioritize domestic production to achieve food self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.

"The budget increase for the Nutritious Meal program is primarily driven by our dependency on food imports. Therefore, boosting domestic production is essential to achieve food self-sufficiency and curb spending on the program," Zulkifli explained.

