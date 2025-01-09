Academic Proposes CSR Funds to Support Indonesia’s Nutritious Meal Program

Yustinus Paat
January 9, 2025 | 7:54 am
SHARE
The government-aided meal that a student gets in a kindergarten in Purwokerto, Banyumas, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Idhad Zakaria)
The government-aided meal that a student gets in a kindergarten in Purwokerto, Banyumas, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Antara Photo/Idhad Zakaria)

Jakarta. Mervin Komber, an academic from Muhammadiyah University of Papua, has proposed using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to support the government's Nutritious Meal (MBG) program.

Mervin suggested that the government collaborate with companies to allocate their CSR budgets to fund the program, which aims to nurture Indonesia's "golden generation".

He stressed the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector to achieve national priority programs. Mervin also recommended involving religious and social organizations, such as Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah to effectively execute the program. He added that the National Nutrition Agency should act as a facilitator in the regions rather than an operator, to generate broader economic impacts that involve local communities.

"For example, we can engage organizations like the Nahdlatul Ulama Regional Board, Catholic Women, Christian Women's Union, and village leaders. The National Nutrition Agency should serve as a moderator, not an operator, to foster economic impacts by involving local communities," Mervin explained.

Beyond health benefits, Mervin said the Nutritious Meal program could also increase awareness among the younger generation about the importance of healthy eating, ultimately enhancing their learning outcomes. Furthermore, the program is seen as a critical contributor to achieving sustainable development goals, particularly in health, education, and poverty reduction.

"This program not only delivers immediate health benefits but also builds awareness among young people about the value of healthy eating," he concluded.

In terms of funding, Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan revealed that the program's budget could soar to Rp 420 trillion ($25.86 billion). The currently available budget of Rp 71 trillion is expected to last only until June 2025. The significant increase is attributed to Indonesia's reliance on food imports, prompting the government to prioritize domestic production to achieve food self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on imports.

"The budget increase for the Nutritious Meal program is primarily driven by our dependency on food imports. Therefore, boosting domestic production is essential to achieve food self-sufficiency and curb spending on the program," Zulkifli explained.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Hero Global Investment Sees 27 Pct Surge on IDX Debut
Business 37 minutes ago

Hero Global Investment Sees 27 Pct Surge on IDX Debut

 Hero Global Investment (HGII) debuts on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, with shares rising 27% following its IPO.
BRICS Membership Can Boost Indonesia's Growth to 8 Pct: Economist
Business 1 hours ago

BRICS Membership Can Boost Indonesia's Growth to 8 Pct: Economist

 Indonesia's BRICS membership can pave the way for the country to unlock 8 percent growth through a sped up industrialization process.
Jakarta's Pramono Anung Among First to Be Certified by KPU as 2024 Regional Elections Winners
News 1 hours ago

Jakarta's Pramono Anung Among First to Be Certified by KPU as 2024 Regional Elections Winners

 KPU will begin certifying the winners of the 2024 Regional Elections, including Jakarta’s gubernatorial pair, Pramono Anung and Rano Karno.
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025

 Indonesia's retirement age will increase every three years, aiming for a maximum of 65 years.
Business Competition Watchdog KPPU to Keep Eye on Free Meal Tenders
Business 3 hours ago

Business Competition Watchdog KPPU to Keep Eye on Free Meal Tenders

 Competition watchdog KPPU wants to make sure that businesses are competing healthily in Prabowo's ambitious free meal program.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
1
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
2
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
3
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
4
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
5
New BRICS Member Indonesia Unfazed by Trump’s Tariff Threats
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED