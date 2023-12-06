Access to Water Central in Prabowo-Gibran Campaign

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka have made access to clean water and sanitation a primary focus in their campaign, recognizing these as fundamental human needs.

The looming threat of tens of millions of Indonesians facing water and sanitation challenges due to factors like global warming, population growth, and rapid industrialization has necessitated immediate and sustainable actions.

Budi Satrio Djiwandono, a member of the campaign team, said that Prabowo takes these issues very seriously,

"We prioritize solutions that address the most basic human needs rather than merely impressive-sounding programs that fail to meet these necessities," Budi said.

"This issue remains pivotal, despite some overlooking its significance if they are fortunate enough to have access to water. Water is undeniably vital for human survival," he added.

The campaign's determination was evident as Prabowo recently inaugurated 15 water supply facilities across West Java and Banten, benefiting over 2,000 rural families. The candidates aim to establish 200 water sources by the end of 2023.

Highlighting the correlation between achieving developed nation status by Indonesia's centennial in 2045 and addressing basic needs, the campaign stressed that the nation's progress would be hindered if its population struggled to meet fundamental requirements.

"Mr. Prabowo has consistently emphasized that Indonesia's path to becoming a developed nation is obstructed if our children endure malnutrition," Budi noted, emphasizing another critical initiative: free meals for children and expectant mothers.

Firdaus Ali, an environmental expert, echoed concerns about an imminent water crisis facing both central and regional governments. He pointed out that various densely populated areas lacked adequate water access due to natural limitations or human-induced activities.

Firdaus mentioned regional discrepancies, citing deficits in water reserves on Java Island and reduced rainfall intensity in East Nusa Tenggara, affecting freshwater supplies.

"To address these challenges, efforts are underway to construct dams in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, and Papua. These dams serve as reservoirs to mitigate risks such as flooding and landslides," Firdaus said.

Villagers collect water from a spring in Sigi regency, Central Sulawesi province, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Antara Photo/Mohamad Hamzah)

Urban centers like Jakarta face clean water crises during both dry and wet seasons, with floods disrupting water collection efforts, exacerbating the challenge.

Firdaus emphasized that expanding water and sanitation access required substantial budget allocations and crucial political support at local and national levels. Presently, only 21 percent of the Indonesian population is served by the existing water piping system, leaving many reliant on untreated water from wells, rivers, and lakes.

As an archipelagic nation with nearly 280 million inhabitants, ensuring water access remains a substantial challenge. Java Island, hosting 56 percent of the population, holds a mere 4.5 percent of the national water reserves, the expert from the University of Indonesia said.

He suggested prioritizing dam construction in Java to align water supply with the burgeoning demand.

