Accuracy Over Clickbait: UI Rector Pushes for Responsible Journalism

Zhulfakar
July 1, 2025 | 10:55 pm
University of Indonesia Rector Heri Hermansyah, right, receives a souvenir from B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita at his office in Depok, West Java, Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (Joanito De Saojoao)
Depok, West Java. University of Indonesia (UI) Rector Heri Hermansyah on Tuesday called on the media to uphold accuracy, fairness, and independence in their reporting, rather than chasing audience numbers through sensational headlines.

Speaking after a meeting with executives from B-Universe Media Holdings, one of Indonesia’s largest media groups, Heri stressed that the media plays a crucial role in disseminating accurate information to the public, particularly about higher education.

“UI is open to collaborating with any media outlets, especially to help publicize the university’s activities so that the public clearly understands what we do,” Heri said.

However, he noted that media coverage of UI often tends to be negative or misleading.

“There are many headlines designed to be eye-catching, but when you read the content, it doesn’t match the headline,” Heri remarked.

One common example, he said, is misleading reports suggesting that tuition fees at UI are prohibitively expensive. In reality, UI follows a fairness-based tuition system tailored to each student’s financial capacity.

“Tuition starts as low as Rp 500,000 per semester, and for some categories in the independent admission pathway, the upfront fees have even been eliminated,” Heri explained. “The problem is that people often focus only on the highest numbers without understanding the full context. This is where the media’s role is vital -- to communicate these nuances accurately.”

Strengthening Media Literacy and Industry Collaboration
The meeting at the university’s campus in Depok, West Java, was attended by B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, who expressed interest in deepening collaboration with UI. One of the key initiatives discussed is providing internship opportunities for UI students across B-Universe’s media platforms, including Beritasatu.com, BTV, Investor Daily, the Jakarta Globe, and Investor.id.

“The collaboration should be mutually beneficial, meeting the needs of both sides,” Enggartiasto said.

B-Universe has long welcomed interns from various universities, including UI. Enggartiasto stressed that universities are national assets tasked with preparing young people to enter the workforce, government, politics, or entrepreneurship.

Breaking the “Ivory Tower” Stigma
He also underlined the importance of partnerships between academia and industry, including media organizations, to bridge the gap between the academic world and real-world demands.

“There’s still a disconnect between academic curricula and the needs of the industry, and this only reinforces the perception of universities as ‘ivory towers,’ detached from current realities,” he said.

Internships, he added, are one practical solution to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry experience, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive after graduation.

