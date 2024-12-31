Aceh Sharia Police to Enforce Ban on New Year’s Celebrations

Aceh. Aceh Besar's Sharia Police are set to patrol on New Year’s Eve to prevent residents from celebrating the transition from 2024 to 2025.

Muhajir, Head of the Aceh Besar Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP), said the patrols aim to curb activities deemed contrary to the region’s religious and cultural values.

“In line with instructions from the local government, we have deployed 70 personnel to patrol areas considered prone to violations,” Muhajir said.

The Sharia Police officers, consisting of Satpol PP members, will collaborate with members of the Indonesian Military (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) to enforce adherence to Islamic law and prevent prohibited activities during the New Year.

Muhajir urged residents to avoid holding New Year’s celebrations and instead focus on positive activities, such as worshiping with their families. He expressed optimism that the community would support the government’s efforts to maintain peace and order.

“New Year’s celebrations are not part of our culture. Let us stay at home with our families, reflect on what we can improve in 2025, and continue the good things we achieved in 2024. Spend the evening in worship to Allah SWT,” Muhajir concluded.

Meanwhile, Sabang, another city in the conservative province of Aceh, has also banned any form of New Year’s celebration to align with Islamic teachings.

Acting Sabang Mayor Andri Nourman announced that all city government agencies had agreed to the prohibition, asserting that such celebrations conflict with Islamic values.

"We urge all community members to avoid any outdoor or indoor New Year celebrations. These include firecracker displays, sounding trumpets, consuming alcoholic beverages, mixed-gender gatherings, motor racing, and other activities that violate Islamic teachings and Aceh's local customs," Andri said.

The statement further clarified that Islamic rituals and prayers to mark the New Year are prohibited, as the Gregorian calendar does not align with Islamic teachings or history.

Hotel, restaurant, and café owners have been instructed not to facilitate any New Year-related festivities.

To ensure compliance and maintain public order, the Sabang city government also plans to deploy security patrols on New Year’s Eve.

Aceh, located at the northern tip of Sumatra Island, enjoys special autonomy allowing it to implement Sharia law. This arrangement stems from a peace agreement that ended a decades-long rebellion following the devastating tsunami on Dec. 26, 2004. It remains the only province in Indonesia where Islamic law is enforced, including punishments such as public caning for offenders.

