Monday, December 4, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees

Taufik Kelana
December 3, 2023 | 11:46 pm
SHARE
Newly-arrived ethnic Rohingya women, part of a group who was denied landing a few times by local residents, rest at a temporary shelter in Bireun, Aceh province, Indonesia Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Almost 1,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have arrived by boat in Indonesia
Newly-arrived ethnic Rohingya women, part of a group who was denied landing a few times by local residents, rest at a temporary shelter in Bireun, Aceh province, Indonesia Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. Almost 1,000 Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar have arrived by boat in Indonesia

Sabang. Residents of a secluded village in Aceh, the westernmost province of Indonesia, declined entry to 139 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on Sunday.

The refugees, consisting mostly of women and children, reached the coastal area of Ie Meulee village in Sabang on Saturday.

However, they found themselves stranded on the beach as local residents resisted their arrival, preventing them from moving further into residential areas.

"The community simply cannot accept them. I hope authorities will promptly address this matter, otherwise, we will ask them to return to the sea," Village head Doffa Fadhli said.

Advertisement

While some villagers approached the area and provided basic supplies, they did not permit the refugees to enter the village.

The influx of Rohingya refugees has ignited social tensions among locals already grappling with economic challenges.

In a separate occurrence last month, approximately 1,000 Rohingya Muslims arrived on Aceh's coasts in just a week.

Indonesia, not being a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, holds no legal obligation to accommodate refugees.

Tags:
#Social
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea
News 9 hours ago

Pentagon Says US Warship, Commercial Ships Come Under Attack in The Red Sea

 The Pentagon did not identify where it believed the fire came from.
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses

 Hyundai claimed that Elec City can run up to 420 kilometers on a single recharge which takes 68 minutes.
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
News 9 hours ago

Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees

 The influx of Rohingya refugees has ignited social tensions among locals already grappling with economic challenges.
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
News 13 hours ago

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60

 Doni had served as the Kopassus commander in 2015 and later led the BNPB from 2019 to 2021.
Astra Shows Support for Climate Action Efforts at COP28
Special Updates 15 hours ago

Astra Shows Support for Climate Action Efforts at COP28

 Astra says its support for the Indonesia Pavilion aligns with the company's goal of helping address climate change.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
1
Former Covid-19 Task Force Head Doni Monardo Passes Away at 60
2
Complete List of City/Regency Minimum Wages across Java Unveiled for 2024
3
Indonesia Needs $1t to Reach Net Zero by 2060: Jokowi at COP28
4
Indonesian Firm to Import Hyundai Electric Buses
5
Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED