Aceh Villagers Refuse Entry to Rohingya Refugees

Sabang. Residents of a secluded village in Aceh, the westernmost province of Indonesia, declined entry to 139 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar on Sunday.

The refugees, consisting mostly of women and children, reached the coastal area of Ie Meulee village in Sabang on Saturday.

However, they found themselves stranded on the beach as local residents resisted their arrival, preventing them from moving further into residential areas.

"The community simply cannot accept them. I hope authorities will promptly address this matter, otherwise, we will ask them to return to the sea," Village head Doffa Fadhli said.

While some villagers approached the area and provided basic supplies, they did not permit the refugees to enter the village.

The influx of Rohingya refugees has ignited social tensions among locals already grappling with economic challenges.

In a separate occurrence last month, approximately 1,000 Rohingya Muslims arrived on Aceh's coasts in just a week.

Indonesia, not being a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, holds no legal obligation to accommodate refugees.

