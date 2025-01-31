Acehnese Students Face Sharia Court Trial for Same-Sex Relationship

Banda Aceh. Two university students from Banda Aceh in Aceh Province were caught by residents engaging in a same-sex relationship in a rented room and are now undergoing trial at the Banda Aceh Sharia Court.

According to the court's website on Friday, the incident took place on Nov. 7, 2024, when one of the defendants, AI, picked up DA from a student dormitory in Kopelma Darussalam and brought him to AI's rented room in Syiah Kuala District. The two reportedly engaged in consensual sexual activity during this visit.

DA returned to his dorm before sunset prayers but later arranged to meet AI again that night at around 9 p.m. under the pretense of completing an assignment. During this second meeting, they once again engaged in consensual sexual activity.

Their actions were interrupted when a local resident, identified as YS, forced open the door to the room and found AI and DA undressed.

The two students were immediately handed over to the Sharia police, who conducted an investigation before bringing them to the Sharia Court.

Both defendants have been charged under Article 63(1) of Aceh's Qanun No. 6 of 2014 on the Jinayat Code, which criminalizes same-sex relationships. The Qanun is a set of local laws unique to Aceh Province, integrating Islamic sharia principles into governance and societal norms.

According to information from the Banda Aceh Sharia Court’s case tracking system, the trial will continue on Monday, with the prosecutors set to present their sentencing demands.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: