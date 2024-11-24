Acting Jakarta Governor Orders Campaign Material Removal Ahead of Election

Agnes Valentina Christa
November 24, 2024 | 5:31 am
Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (left), Suswono (second left), Pramono Anung (second right), Rano Karno (right), Dharma Pongrekun (third left), and Kun Wardana (third right) display their ballot numbers after the drawing at the Jakarta election office on Monday, September 23, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Joanito De Saojoao).
Jakarta gubernatorial candidates Ridwan Kamil (left), Suswono (second left), Pramono Anung (second right), Rano Karno (right), Dharma Pongrekun (third left), and Kun Wardana (third right) display their ballot numbers after the drawing at the Jakarta election office on Monday, September 23, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Joanito De Saojoao).

Jakarta. Acting Jakarta Governor Teguh Setyabudi directed city officials to remove all campaign materials from public spaces as the gubernatorial election enters its cooling-off period on Sunday.

Jakarta residents will head to the polls on Wednesday to elect a new governor. During this time, candidates are prohibited from campaigning or holding public events.

“During this cooling-off period, I demand that all areas in Jakarta be free of any form of campaign materials,” Teguh said early on Sunday.

City officials began removing campaign banners and posters overnight, with the governor expressing hope that the task would be completed by morning.

Teguh also reminded government employees of their obligation to remain neutral during the election. While civil servants are eligible to vote, they are barred from participating in campaigns or publicly endorsing any candidate. Violations could result in criminal charges or dismissal from their positions.

“I cannot stress enough the importance of neutrality for all civil servants during this gubernatorial election,” Teguh said.

Appointed by the president to serve as interim governor until the elected official assumes office in January, Teguh urged voters to actively participate in the election while emphasizing the need for integrity in the process.

“Your votes will shape Jakarta’s future, but let’s uphold our commitment to election integrity,” he said.

The Jakarta gubernatorial election features three candidates: Ridwan Kamil, the former governor of West Java, who is endorsed by President Prabowo Subianto, former President Joko Widodo, and a coalition of seven major political parties; Pramono Anung, the former cabinet secretary, nominated by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P); and Dharma Pongrekun, a retired police general running as an independent candidate.

According to recent polls, Pramono currently leads the race, but the margin is narrow in his head-to-head competition with Ridwan.

