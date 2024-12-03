Acting Pekanbaru Mayor Arrested by KPK

Jakarta. Acting Pekanbaru Mayor Risnandar Mahiwa was arrested during a raid by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in the Riau capital on Monday.

Risnandar, a senior official with the Home Affairs Ministry, was appointed acting mayor on May 22 to fill in the position until an elected mayor is sworn in next month.

His arrest was confirmed by KPK Deputy Chairman Johanis Tanak. However, details surrounding the anti-graft bust have not been disclosed pending the preliminary investigation.

Another deputy, Nurul Ghufron, said KPK had made multiple arrests during the raid but he didn’t elaborate.

No suspects have been announced following the arrests as KPK has 24 hours to conclude the preliminary investigation.

“A KPK team has the whole day to interrogate the detainees. We will provide updates once the procedure is completed, so please be patient,” Ghufron said.

