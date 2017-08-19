Active Covid Number Hits New High but No Spike in Hospitalization

An elderly man registers for a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The total number of active Covid-19 cases reached a new high on Thursday and surpassed the previous record when the Delta was the dominant variant in the mid of last year.

Indonesia currently has 586,113 active coronavirus cases, beating the previous record high of 574,135 cases on July 25, government figures show.

But the current Covid-19 situation is very different from last year: the surge in caseloads doesn’t translate to a spike in hospitalizations.

“The weekly number of Covid-19 hospitalizations is 9.02 per 100,000 population as of Wednesday, a very moderate figure compared to 33.69 per 100,000 population recorded on July 17 of last year,” Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said in a statement.

In another positive development, the Covid-19 peak of the current wave has seemingly passed in at least 10 of the country’s 34 provinces, she added.

New cases have been trending down over the past week in Jakarta, Banten, Bali, Maluku, Papua, West Nusa Tenggara, East Java, West Java, South Kalimantan, and West Papua.

Hospitals aren’t overwhelmingly inundated with Covid-19 patients, with the bed occupancy rate staying at 38 percent since the weekend, according to Health Ministry data.

The case fatality rate also plunged to 2.85 percent from 6.61 percent last week.

More than 143 million citizens have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, representing 68.7 percent of the target population. Of those figures, 9.5 million have received a booster dose.