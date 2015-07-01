Active Covid-19 Cases Fall Under 50,000

Covid-19 patients play basketball at makeshift hospital inside the athletes' village compound in Jakarta, August 17, 2021. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. The total number of active coronavirus cases in Indonesia dropped to below the 50,000 mark on Wednesday and is the lowest in a year, according to Health Ministry data.

The country currently has 49,662 active Covid-19 cases, having recorded 2,720 new cases, 5,356 recoveries and 149 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The last time it reported fewer than 50,000 cases was in early September of last year.

Overall, there have been 4,198,678 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 4,008,062 recoveries and 140,954 deaths in Indonesia since the pandemic began.

The vaccination drive is gaining speed with 2.3 million doses delivered, the highest number of jabs in a single day since the campaign began on January 13.

More than 82 million citizens in the country of 272 million have been partially vaccinated against Covid-19.

President Joko Widodo said vaccination has become a priority in his government’s current Covid-19 policies.

“We focus on two things: ramping up vaccination and strengthening health protocols,” the president said during a visit to Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) in West Java.

The government has received nearly 6 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the last two days alone, including 5 million Sinovac doses and nearly 700,000 AstraZeneca doses.

In total, Indonesia has received the equivalent of 268 million doses of half-finished and finished Covid-19 vaccines from government procurements, multilateral donors and bilateral assistance, a Health Ministry spokeswoman said.