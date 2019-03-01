Active Covid-19 Cases Return to January Levels

A Covid-19 patient is examined by his doctor at a makeshift isolation facility in Jakarta's Samadi Pastoral Center on August 5, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has been in a steep decline since its peak in mid-July and is arriving at the levels before the outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant.

The country recorded 168,317 active cases on Friday, in comparison to the more than 580,000 active cases registered during one and a half months ago, government figures show.

The current numbers are roughly the same as the levels during the first peak between late January and early February.

There have been 7,797 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s total to 4,116,890.

A further 574 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the one-day period, bringing the total death toll to 134,930.

Southeast Asia’s biggest country has recorded 34,787 Covid-19 deaths in the past month, the world’s highest fatality toll of the period.

Nearly 66 million people have received at least a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of Friday, according to the Health Ministry’s vaccination dashboard.

Of that figures, 37.7 million or 14 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

More than 1.1 million doses were administered on Friday.