Activists Condemn Intimidation on Tempo Journalist

The Jakarta Globe
March 20, 2025 | 9:32 pm
This grab from a video shows Tempo journalist Francisca Christy Rosana hosting a talk show on the YouTube account Bocor Alus Politik. (Videography)
Jakarta. Legal activists on Thursday condemned what they described as an attack on press freedom and an attempt to silence critical voices after a journalist received a package containing a severed pig’s head.

Francisca Christy Rosana, a senior political journalist with the Jakarta-based Tempo media group, received the anonymous package at her office earlier in the day.

Known for her sharp critiques of both the current government and the previous administration of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Francisca -- nicknamed Cica -- is also a co-host of the popular podcast Bocor Alus Politik (literally meaning “slow leak in politics”), which frequently explores sensitive political topics and rumors.

The Justice Law Firm (LBH Keadilan) swiftly issued a statement denouncing the disturbing act as a blatant form of intimidation aimed at silencing independent media. The firm warned that if left unaddressed by law enforcement, such acts could pose a serious threat to journalists across Indonesia.

Advertisement

"The severed pig’s head is a deeply offensive message and a clear attempt to intimidate journalists, particularly those at Tempo," said LBH Keadilan Partner Abdul Hamim Jauzie. "We strongly condemn this cowardly and irresponsible act."

He stressed that press freedom is a fundamental pillar of democracy, enshrined in the constitution. Any attack on it, he added, is a serious violation of democratic principles.

The law firm urged authorities to launch a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

"We call on the public to stand in solidarity with journalists and defend press freedom against any form of threats and intimidation," Abdul said.

#Politics #Journalism
