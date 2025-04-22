African Man Doused in Oil, Destroys Store in Kalibata City Rampage

Jakarta. An African national caused panic at Kalibata City in Pancoran, South Jakarta, on Monday after going on a violent rampage that was widely circulated on social media. Authorities say the man, reportedly intoxicated at the time, acted out due to a domestic dispute.

Videos posted to X (formerly Twitter) show the shirtless man, drenched in cooking oil and wearing only shorts, shouting and destroying items inside a supermarket located in the Kalibata City residential complex. Shelves were left in disarray as merchandise was thrown to the ground, prompting alarm among shoppers and residents.

Security personnel were seen escorting the man from the scene as onlookers recorded the incident. Eyewitnesses reported that he had held a woman hostage temporarily and allegedly threw his own child during the episode. Fortunately, the child was unharmed and immediately secured by authorities.

Pancoran Police Chief Commissioner Mansur confirmed the man’s actions stemmed from family-related issues and said this was not the first time such behavior occurred. “This was triggered by a domestic issue. It happened once before near the Eid holiday, where the wife asked for our protection,” Mansur told reporters on Monday.

Following the outburst, the man was injured and taken to the National Police Hospital in Kramat Jati, East Jakarta, for treatment. Authorities did not arrest him on the spot but instead negotiated to escort him peacefully for medical assistance. “We told him he wasn’t being arrested. We just wanted to secure and treat him,” Mansur explained.

Police say the individual is a long-time resident of the Kalibata City apartment complex and is not facing any immigration-related violations. However, his registered address is in West Jakarta, not South Jakarta.

The police are now investigating the full scope of the incident, including the potential endangerment of others, public disturbance, and whether further legal action will be taken. As of Tuesday, the man remains under observation, and authorities have yet to confirm whether he will face formal charges. His wife and child are safe, according to local officials.

