After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police

Ilham Oktafian
April 30, 2025 | 1:55 pm
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo files a police report at Jakarta Metro Police over persistent fake diploma allegations, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo files a police report at Jakarta Metro Police over persistent fake diploma allegations, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Ilham Oktafian)

Jakarta. Former Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has filed a formal police complaint over long-standing allegations that he used a fake university diploma to run as president, taking the issue to the legal arena after more than a decade of controversy.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jokowi said the accusations, circulating since he first took office in 2014, have continued to resurface even after the end of his presidency in October 2024.

“The issue has dragged on for too long, so I’ve decided to take it to court,” Jokowi told reporters after filing the report at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police headquarters. “This needs to be addressed legally so that everything is clear and transparent.”

Read More:
Jokowi to Personally Report Four in Fake Diploma Claims
Advertisement

Jokowi confirmed that he had been questioned by police investigators as part of the reporting process and answered 35 questions related to the case.

He personally reported four individuals accused of spreading false information about his academic background. The allegations claim Jokowi used a fake diploma to run for public office, a charge he has consistently denied.

Gadjah Mada University (UGM), where Jokowi studied and graduated, has repeatedly verified the authenticity of his academic credentials. The university has also testified to this effect in court proceedings.

Read More:
MK Rules for Free Speech: Criticism Against Gov't Cannot Be Criminalized Under ITE Law

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police
News 50 minutes ago

After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police

 Ex-President Jokowi files a police report over fake diploma claims, saying the decade-long rumors must be legally resolved once and for all.
Jokowi to Personally Report Four in Fake Diploma Claims
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi to Personally Report Four in Fake Diploma Claims

 Former President Jokowi to file police report against four individuals over fake diploma claims, says his lawyer Yakup Hasibuan.
Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral
News Apr 23, 2025 | 2:10 pm

Prabowo Likely to Send Jokowi to Pope’s Funeral

 Prabowo is skipping Pope Francis' upcoming funeral due to unspecified reasons.
Jokowi Privately Shows School Diplomas to Journalists to Refute Persistent Allegations
News Apr 16, 2025 | 11:12 pm

Jokowi Privately Shows School Diplomas to Journalists to Refute Persistent Allegations

 Jokowi asked that no photos be taken during the informal session, underscoring his desire to maintain personal privacy.
Jokowi Hires Legal Team to Confront Accusations Over University Diploma
News Apr 11, 2025 | 2:40 pm

Jokowi Hires Legal Team to Confront Accusations Over University Diploma

 Jokowi is once again facing renewed online attacks despite repeated confirmations from UGM officials affirming his graduation.
Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism
News Mar 31, 2025 | 7:02 pm

Luhut Responds to Protests, Calls for Polite Criticism

 Luhut urges Indonesians to criticize respectfully, responding to student protests against the military law that led to violent clashes.
Prabowo Hosts Jokowi for Ramadan Dinner
News Mar 27, 2025 | 12:40 am

Prabowo Hosts Jokowi for Ramadan Dinner

 Since taking office last October, Prabowo has maintained a close relationship with Jokowi.
Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'
News Mar 21, 2025 | 8:09 pm

Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'

 Puan Maharani denies tensions between PDIP and Jokowi, calling their ties "always warm" despite his ouster and political rift in 2024.
Prabowo Wants Batang Industropolis to Be Indonesia's Shenzhen
Business Mar 20, 2025 | 5:20 pm

Prabowo Wants Batang Industropolis to Be Indonesia's Shenzhen

 Batang Industropolis became the first special economic zone (SEZ) for Prabowo to launch since assuming power last October. 
Entrepreneur Hashim Djojohadikusumo and Jokowi Discuss Economic and Environmental Topics
News Mar 7, 2025 | 12:56 pm

Entrepreneur Hashim Djojohadikusumo and Jokowi Discuss Economic and Environmental Topics

 The meeting lasted about two hours. Speaking to the press afterward, Hashim confirmed that he had been invited by Jokowi.

The Latest

After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police
News 50 minutes ago

After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police

 Ex-President Jokowi files a police report over fake diploma claims, saying the decade-long rumors must be legally resolved once and for all.
Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain
Business 50 minutes ago

Indonesian Palm Oil Sector Books $916 Million Investment to Move Up Value Chain

 Indonesia has attracted some investments to capture more value from its top commodity palm oil.
BRI Books $827 Million Q1 Profit on MSME Loans, Digital Expansion
Business 3 hours ago

BRI Books $827 Million Q1 Profit on MSME Loans, Digital Expansion

 BRI posts Rp 13.8 trillion profit in Q1 2025, driven by MSME lending and digital growth. BRImo users top 40 million.
Danantara in Talks to Partner with Eramet, Lotte Chemical
Business 4 hours ago

Danantara in Talks to Partner with Eramet, Lotte Chemical

 Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara is open to partnering with Lotte Chemical on its petrochemical project.
What Is a Conclave? A Step-by-Step Guide to Picking the Next Pope
News 4 hours ago

What Is a Conclave? A Step-by-Step Guide to Picking the Next Pope

 Cardinals under 80 gather in the Sistine Chapel on May 7 to elect the next pope in a centuries-old, secretive process called a conclave.
News Index

Most Popular

Trump Chickened Out
1
Trump Chickened Out
2
Bali Weather Warning: High Winds, Rain, and Dangerous Waves Expected Until May 1
3
Korean Firms Commit $1.7 Billion in New Investments Following Meeting with Prabowo
4
Indonesian Banks Pass Stress Test Amid US Tariffs, Depreciating Rupiah: OJK
5
Prabowo Sees Danantara Amassing $1 Trillion in Assets
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED