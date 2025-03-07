After a Decade of Rumors, Jokowi Finally Reports Fake Diploma Accusations to Police

Jakarta. Former Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has filed a formal police complaint over long-standing allegations that he used a fake university diploma to run as president, taking the issue to the legal arena after more than a decade of controversy.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jokowi said the accusations, circulating since he first took office in 2014, have continued to resurface even after the end of his presidency in October 2024.

“The issue has dragged on for too long, so I’ve decided to take it to court,” Jokowi told reporters after filing the report at the Jakarta Metropolitan Police headquarters. “This needs to be addressed legally so that everything is clear and transparent.”

Jokowi confirmed that he had been questioned by police investigators as part of the reporting process and answered 35 questions related to the case.

He personally reported four individuals accused of spreading false information about his academic background. The allegations claim Jokowi used a fake diploma to run for public office, a charge he has consistently denied.

Gadjah Mada University (UGM), where Jokowi studied and graduated, has repeatedly verified the authenticity of his academic credentials. The university has also testified to this effect in court proceedings.

