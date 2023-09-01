Friday, September 1, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024

Fana Suparman
September 1, 2023 | 11:35 am
SHARE
Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan greets journalists as he leaves the private residence of Democratic Party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Bogor Regency, West Java, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Antara photo)
Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan greets journalists as he leaves the private residence of Democratic Party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Bogor Regency, West Java, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Antara photo)

Jakarta. The Democratic Party on Friday released a letter from presidential candidate Anies Baswedan requesting party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to become his running mate for the 2024 election.

The release on social media came a day after the party slammed Anies for “betrayal” after he picked another running mate without prior consultation.

Party spokesman Herzaky Mahendra Putra said the handwritten letter was signed on August 25 with the presence of two other people whom he didn’t disclose.

“Through this brief message, we would like to convey our hope that Brother AHY agrees to become a running mate for the 2024 presidential election,” reads the letter, which carries the purported Anies’ signature. Agus is also popularly known by his initials.

Advertisement
Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024
A handwritten letter purportedly signed by Anies Baswedan on August 25 reads that he wants Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to become a running mate for the 2024 presidential election. (Photo courtesy of the Democratic Party)

The spokesman didn’t elaborate on the surrounding circumstances when Anies purportedly wrote the letter, but it was learned that during the particular date, the former Jakarta governor and his campaign team visited the private residence of party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Bogor.

Read More:
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate

At that time, Anies said that the meeting discussed campaign strategy and that the unity of the coalition of parties behind his nomination was no longer in question.

“Former President SBY, who achieved consecutive victories in previous presidential elections and led the government for 10 years, shared his wisdom, knowledge, and invaluable experience with me. We take this advice very seriously,” Anies said after the meeting, referring to the former president by his initials.

“The discussion was deeply personal and comprehensive, providing us with a better sense of preparation for the months to come.”

SBY said the meeting was held in a historic room at his residence Puri Cikeas.

“During the 2004 and 2009 presidential elections, we held previous meetings in that room, and with God's grace, we emerged victorious,” he said.

Read More:
Democratic Party Raises Concerns over Anies Baswedans’ Poll Performance

SBY has made no secret about his ambition to make eldest son Agus a running mate for Anies for the February election.

However, on Thursday evening, the Democratic Party announced that Anies and National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh have "unilaterally" picked National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar as the candidate for the vice president.

The PKB currently is not a member of the three-party alliance behind Anies' presidential bid.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024
News 1 hours ago

Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024

 The handwritten letter was signed on August 25, the same day when Anies visited Democratic Party founder SBY at his private residence.
PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party
News 13 hours ago

PKS Remains in Anies Baswedan Coalition Amid Fury in Democratic Party

 Unlike the Democratic Party, the PKS has entrusted Anies with the authority to select his running mate.
Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Subversion Case 
News 13 hours ago

Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Subversion Case 

 Trump will skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate
News 15 hours ago

Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate

 Adding to the discontent, Anies did not personally inform coalition members about this sudden decision.
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Opinion 18 hours ago

Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling

 Indonesia is the largest digital economy in ASEAN, and further growth of up to $2.8 trillion is expected by 2040.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
1
PepsiCo Returns to Indonesia with $200 Million Investment
2
Jokowi Threatens to Shut Down Polluting Factories
3
Democratic Party Outraged as Anies Picks Muhaimin as Running Mate
4
Rafael Alun Faces Deepening Legal Woes as Wife Appears in Indictment
5
Islamic Finance Assets in Indonesia Reach $160.6b: OJK
Opini Title
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED