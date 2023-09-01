Agitated Democratic Party Publishes Anies’ Handwritten Request to Pair with Agus for 2024

Jakarta. The Democratic Party on Friday released a letter from presidential candidate Anies Baswedan requesting party chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to become his running mate for the 2024 election.

The release on social media came a day after the party slammed Anies for “betrayal” after he picked another running mate without prior consultation.

Party spokesman Herzaky Mahendra Putra said the handwritten letter was signed on August 25 with the presence of two other people whom he didn’t disclose.

“Through this brief message, we would like to convey our hope that Brother AHY agrees to become a running mate for the 2024 presidential election,” reads the letter, which carries the purported Anies’ signature. Agus is also popularly known by his initials.

A handwritten letter purportedly signed by Anies Baswedan on August 25 reads that he wants Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) to become a running mate for the 2024 presidential election. (Photo courtesy of the Democratic Party)

The spokesman didn’t elaborate on the surrounding circumstances when Anies purportedly wrote the letter, but it was learned that during the particular date, the former Jakarta governor and his campaign team visited the private residence of party founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in Bogor.

At that time, Anies said that the meeting discussed campaign strategy and that the unity of the coalition of parties behind his nomination was no longer in question.

“Former President SBY, who achieved consecutive victories in previous presidential elections and led the government for 10 years, shared his wisdom, knowledge, and invaluable experience with me. We take this advice very seriously,” Anies said after the meeting, referring to the former president by his initials.

“The discussion was deeply personal and comprehensive, providing us with a better sense of preparation for the months to come.”

SBY said the meeting was held in a historic room at his residence Puri Cikeas.

“During the 2004 and 2009 presidential elections, we held previous meetings in that room, and with God's grace, we emerged victorious,” he said.

SBY has made no secret about his ambition to make eldest son Agus a running mate for Anies for the February election.

However, on Thursday evening, the Democratic Party announced that Anies and National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh have "unilaterally" picked National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar as the candidate for the vice president.

The PKB currently is not a member of the three-party alliance behind Anies' presidential bid.

