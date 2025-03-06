AGO Confirms Pertamax Safety, Tainted Fuel Phased Out

Roy Adriansyah
March 6, 2025 | 1:54 pm
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin receives a report on alleged corruption at LPEI from Finance Minister Sri Mulyani at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, on Monday, March 18, 2024. (ANTARA/Laily Rahmawaty).
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin receives a report on alleged corruption at LPEI from Finance Minister Sri Mulyani at the Attorney General's Office in Jakarta, on Monday, March 18, 2024. (ANTARA/Laily Rahmawaty).

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has assured the public that Pertamax fuel distributed by state energy company Pertamina meets standards, easing concerns about tampering amid a corruption probe into crude oil and refinery product management at Pertamina Patra Niaga from 2018 to 2023.

Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin said that the fuel currently in circulation is not connected to the ongoing investigation. “Given that fuel stock availability ranges between 21 to 23 days, the products marketed between 2018 and 2023 are no longer in circulation in 2024,” he said in Jakarta on Thursday.

He reiterated that the AGO’s investigation only covers events up until 2023, ensuring that Pertamax fuel distributed after that period complies with Pertamina’s specifications. “What we are investigating is up to 2023, and this has no relevance to the current fuel supply. The fuel specifications on the market today align with Pertamina’s official standards,” Burhanuddin said.

Corporate Secretary Pertamina Patra Niaga, Heppy Wulansari, also affirmed that Pertamax sold at all Pertamina fuel terminals has a Research Octane Number (RON) of 92, in accordance with government regulations. She clarified that no adulteration has occurred, only the addition of additives and colorants for product differentiation.

“The fuel entering Pertamina terminals is a finished product with its designated RON. Pertamax has a RON of 92, and the subsidized Pertalite has a RON of 90. We ensure that Pertamax quality meets the established standards,” Heppy said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the AGO has arrested nine suspects, including two CEOs from Pertamina’s subsidiaries, in connection with the corruption case. Authorities estimate state losses from the illegal scheme at Rp 193.7 trillion ($11.9 billion), marking one of Indonesia’s largest corruption scandals.

