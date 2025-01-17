AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case

Jakarta. Former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim has been summoned by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) for questioning on Monday, June 23, as part of a corruption probe into the Education Ministry’s Rp 9.98 trillion ($615 million) Chromebook procurement project.

The large-scale initiative, carried out between 2019 and 2023, was meant to support digital learning in schools across Indonesia. However, prosecutors allege serious irregularities in the procurement process, including indications of technical manipulation and forced purchasing decisions that may have led to massive state losses.

Nadiem, founder of tech giant Gojek, is scheduled to appear at the office of the Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes in Jakarta around 9:00 a.m. local time. He will be questioned in his capacity as minister during the project’s implementation, particularly regarding his knowledge and role in procurement and oversight.

“We will ask about the procedures, his understanding of the matter, and whether he played any role in the execution of the procurement,” AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said Friday.

The AGO suspects a conspiracy to favor the use of Chrome OS despite prior internal tests indicating Chromebooks were ineffective—especially in remote regions with poor internet connectivity. A 2019 assessment of 1,000 Chromebooks by Pustekom found the devices underperformed and recommended using Windows-based systems instead. However, investigators believe the technical review was later altered to favor Chrome OS.

“There are strong indications of a conspiracy in the procurement process,” Harli said during a Monday press conference. “Spending such a massive sum of public money on devices that don’t match the actual needs of students raises serious red flags.”

The project reportedly involved the distribution of thousands of Chromebooks to public schools across the archipelago, many of which remain unused due to a lack of reliable internet. Prosecutors believe the procurement was manipulated to benefit certain vendors or platforms, leading to what they describe as a significant waste of public funds.

The AGO has begun summoning current and former government officials, as well as private sector representatives linked to the project. While Nadiem is the most senior official called so far, Harli declined to disclose additional names, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The procurement took place during Nadiem’s tenure under President Joko Widodo’s administration. Following the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto in October 2024, the Ministry of Education was split into several new entities overseeing different aspects of education, research, and culture.

