AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case

Roy Adriansyah
June 20, 2025 | 8:18 pm
SHARE
Then Education Minister Nadiem Makarim speaks with journalists at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Monday, May 27, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Bella Evanglista Mikaputri)
Then Education Minister Nadiem Makarim speaks with journalists at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Monday, May 27, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Bella Evanglista Mikaputri)

Jakarta. Former Education Minister Nadiem Makarim has been summoned by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) for questioning on Monday, June 23, as part of a corruption probe into the Education Ministry’s Rp 9.98 trillion ($615 million) Chromebook procurement project.

The large-scale initiative, carried out between 2019 and 2023, was meant to support digital learning in schools across Indonesia. However, prosecutors allege serious irregularities in the procurement process, including indications of technical manipulation and forced purchasing decisions that may have led to massive state losses.

Nadiem, founder of tech giant Gojek, is scheduled to appear at the office of the Deputy Attorney General for Special Crimes in Jakarta around 9:00 a.m. local time. He will be questioned in his capacity as minister during the project’s implementation, particularly regarding his knowledge and role in procurement and oversight.

“We will ask about the procedures, his understanding of the matter, and whether he played any role in the execution of the procurement,” AGO spokesperson Harli Siregar said Friday.

Advertisement
Read More:
AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry

The AGO suspects a conspiracy to favor the use of Chrome OS despite prior internal tests indicating Chromebooks were ineffective—especially in remote regions with poor internet connectivity. A 2019 assessment of 1,000 Chromebooks by Pustekom found the devices underperformed and recommended using Windows-based systems instead. However, investigators believe the technical review was later altered to favor Chrome OS.

“There are strong indications of a conspiracy in the procurement process,” Harli said during a Monday press conference. “Spending such a massive sum of public money on devices that don’t match the actual needs of students raises serious red flags.”

The project reportedly involved the distribution of thousands of Chromebooks to public schools across the archipelago, many of which remain unused due to a lack of reliable internet. Prosecutors believe the procurement was manipulated to benefit certain vendors or platforms, leading to what they describe as a significant waste of public funds.

The AGO has begun summoning current and former government officials, as well as private sector representatives linked to the project. While Nadiem is the most senior official called so far, Harli declined to disclose additional names, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The procurement took place during Nadiem’s tenure under President Joko Widodo’s administration. Following the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto in October 2024, the Ministry of Education was split into several new entities overseeing different aspects of education, research, and culture.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case
News 37 minutes ago

AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case

 Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim is set to be questioned over a Rp 9.9t Chromebook project allegedly marred by corruption and waste.
Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft
News Jun 17, 2025 | 6:09 pm

Towering Banknotes on Display as AGO Seizes $728 Million in Palm Oil Graft

 The AGO seizes $675 million from Wilmar units in CPO export graft case; judges accused of taking bribes to acquit firms
AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry
News May 27, 2025 | 5:51 am

AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry

 “There are strong indications of a conspiracy in the procurement process,” Harli said at a press conference in Jakarta.
Attorney General’s Office to Question Ahok Over Fuel Import Case
News Mar 13, 2025 | 10:02 am

Attorney General’s Office to Question Ahok Over Fuel Import Case

 The AGO questions Ahok over a $11.9 billion corruption case involving illegal crude imports, fuel fraud, and inflated shipping costs.
AGO Confirms Pertamax Safety, Tainted Fuel Phased Out
News Mar 6, 2025 | 1:54 pm

AGO Confirms Pertamax Safety, Tainted Fuel Phased Out

 The AGO assures Pertamax fuel quality meets standards, dismissing tampering fears amid a corruption probe into Pertamina Patra Niaga
Prosecutors Appeal After Acquittal of Chinese National in Rp 1 Trillion Illegal Mining Case
News Jan 17, 2025 | 8:32 pm

Prosecutors Appeal After Acquittal of Chinese National in Rp 1 Trillion Illegal Mining Case

 Indonesian prosecutors appeal to the Supreme Court after Chinese national Yu Hao was acquitted of illegal gold mining worth Rp 1 trillion.

The Latest

Luxury Market to Slow in 2025, But No Collapse Expected: Bain Study
Lifestyle 22 minutes ago

Luxury Market to Slow in 2025, But No Collapse Expected: Bain Study

 Global luxury sales may fall up to 5% in 2025 amid tariffs, war, and weak consumer confidence, but the market is far from collapsing.
AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case
News 37 minutes ago

AGO to Summon Former Minister Nadiem in Rp 9.9t Chromebook Corruption Case

 Ex-Education Minister Nadiem Makarim is set to be questioned over a Rp 9.9t Chromebook project allegedly marred by corruption and waste.
Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Weighs China, Russia Nuclear Tech as 24,000-Ton Uranium Reserve Identified

 Indonesia may use Chinese or Russian tech for its first nuclear plants, with 24,000 tons of uranium in Kalimantan ready to fuel the plan.
Gov’t Finds No Major Damage, Lets Gag Nikel Resume Raja Ampat Mining
Business 3 hours ago

Gov’t Finds No Major Damage, Lets Gag Nikel Resume Raja Ampat Mining

 Indonesia allows Gag Nikel to resume mining in Raja Ampat after finding its environmental management meets required standards.
Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Misses Out on 1.4M Overseas Job Offers Due to Skills Gap

 Indonesia has 1.7M overseas job offers but only filled 297K. Minister warns of lost opportunities if training and outreach aren't boosted
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
1
Indonesia’s Government Debt Jumps 164% to $21b in 5 Months
2
"This Isn’t Hong Kong": Indonesia’s Shoebox Housing Plan Draws Outrage
3
Three Australians Charged in Bali Villa Shooting
4
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
5
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED