Agriculture Minister Reports Four Fertilizer Companies for Selling Fake Products

November 26, 2024 | 4:54 pm
Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman speaks at a news conference in his office in South Jakarta, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar)
Jakarta. Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman announced on Tuesday that his office has filed a police complaint against four fertilizer companies accused of supplying farmers with counterfeit products.

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta, Amran revealed that fertilizers produced by these companies lack essential macronutrients, such as nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K).

“Their NPK content is below 1 percent, far short of the standard 15 percent,” Amran said. “These companies have been blacklisted by the ministry.”

The names of the companies were not disclosed during the announcement.

Blacklisting prohibits the involved executives and investors from establishing new fertilizer factories in Indonesia.

The ministry took action after receiving complaints from community members regarding the distribution of fake fertilizers. Samples were collected from various regions and tested in multiple laboratories.

“We are handling this matter cautiously to avoid unfair accusations. Results from three independent laboratories confirmed that fertilizers from these four companies are fake,” Amran said.

The ministry also tested fertilizers from 23 other private companies. While their NPK content fell below the standard 15 percent, it was still considered acceptable.

An inquiry has been launched by the ministry’s inspectorate general into these 23 companies, and further actions will be determined based on the findings.

According to Amran, the fake fertilizers have caused an estimated Rp 600 billion ($37.6 million) in financial losses for farmers, undermining their efforts to ensure successful harvests and boost production. The issue has also disrupted the government’s strategic plans to achieve food self-sufficiency in the coming years.

The Indonesian government allocates trillions of rupiah in subsidies every year to keep fertilizer prices affordable for farmers. 

