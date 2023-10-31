Agus Subiyanto Nominated for Military Chief Just 6 Days After Latest Promotion

Jakarta. President Joko Widodo has proposed General Agus Subiyanto, the recently appointed Army Chief of Staff, to assume the role of Armed Forces Commander, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani announced on Tuesday.

This development comes a mere six days after the president inaugurated Agus as the new Army Commander.

Puan confirmed that her office received a letter from the president, nominating Agus to succeed the outgoing Indonesian Military Chief, Admiral Yudo Margono, who is set to reach retirement age in late November.

"We have received the President's nomination for the new Indonesian Military Commander, and we will proceed with the necessary procedures within the House," Puan said.

"We hope that the process will proceed smoothly and efficiently to prevent any leadership vacuum in the military."

The nomination will be handled by House Commission I, responsible for defense and foreign affairs. This commission will invite Agus for a series of hearings. If Agus successfully passes the commission's scrutiny, his confirmation will be brought before a House plenary session. The entire process is expected to conclude within a few weeks.

Commission member Dave Laksono expressed confidence that the transition of military commanders would be swift and without obstacles.

"Agus possesses the experience and qualities required for the military commander role. We trust in his ability to continue the reform efforts within the Indonesian military and enhance the professionalism of our soldiers," Dave said.

The 2004 military law sets the maximum age for the Armed Forces Commander at 58 years old.

