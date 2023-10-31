Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Agus Subiyanto Nominated for Military Chief Just 6 Days After Latest Promotion

Yustinus Paat
October 31, 2023 | 1:30 pm
SHARE
Agus Subiyanto walks inside the State Palace in Jakarta just before his inauguration as the Amry Chief of Staff, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo)
Agus Subiyanto walks inside the State Palace in Jakarta just before his inauguration as the Amry Chief of Staff, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. President Joko Widodo has proposed General Agus Subiyanto, the recently appointed Army Chief of Staff, to assume the role of Armed Forces Commander, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani announced on Tuesday.

This development comes a mere six days after the president inaugurated Agus as the new Army Commander.

Puan confirmed that her office received a letter from the president, nominating Agus to succeed the outgoing Indonesian Military Chief, Admiral Yudo Margono, who is set to reach retirement age in late November.

"We have received the President's nomination for the new Indonesian Military Commander, and we will proceed with the necessary procedures within the House," Puan said.

Advertisement

"We hope that the process will proceed smoothly and efficiently to prevent any leadership vacuum in the military."

Read More:
New Army Chief Pledges Neutrality for Upcoming Election

The nomination will be handled by House Commission I, responsible for defense and foreign affairs. This commission will invite Agus for a series of hearings. If Agus successfully passes the commission's scrutiny, his confirmation will be brought before a House plenary session. The entire process is expected to conclude within a few weeks.

Commission member Dave Laksono expressed confidence that the transition of military commanders would be swift and without obstacles.

"Agus possesses the experience and qualities required for the military commander role. We trust in his ability to continue the reform efforts within the Indonesian military and enhance the professionalism of our soldiers," Dave said.

The 2004 military law sets the maximum age for the Armed Forces Commander at 58 years old.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Dozens of Suspected Militants Arrested for Plotting Attacks during Elections
News 3 hours ago

Dozens of Suspected Militants Arrested for Plotting Attacks during Elections

 The arrested militants believe that democracy is an affront to their faith, thus motivating them to plot attacks, according to an officer.
BNI Awarded for Driving Financial Inclusion Among People with Disabilities
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI Awarded for Driving Financial Inclusion Among People with Disabilities

 The award recognizes BNI's initiatives to help MSMEs owned by people with disabilities.
Indonesia Explains Why It Took Long for ASEAN to Respond to Gaza Conflict
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Explains Why It Took Long for ASEAN to Respond to Gaza Conflict

 It took almost two weeks since the Gaza conflict escalated for ASEAN to issue a joint statement.
Agus Subiyanto Nominated for Military Chief Just 6 Days After Latest Promotion
News 6 hours ago

Agus Subiyanto Nominated for Military Chief Just 6 Days After Latest Promotion

 A legislator expressed confidence that the transition of military commanders would be swift and without obstacles.
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Opinion 7 hours ago

G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire

 G-7 countries' response to China's “economic coercion” could inadvertently encourage other countries to erect their own trade barriers.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

At Least 45 Suspected Militants Arrested in October
1
At Least 45 Suspected Militants Arrested in October
2
Indonesia Seeks to Boost Palm Oil Export to EU Member Lithuania
3
Israeli Ministry Proposes Transferring Gaza Civilians to Egypt's Sinai
4
Terror Convict Munarman Released from Prison
5
Jokowi Hosts Luncheon with All Three Presidential Candidates
Opini Title
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED