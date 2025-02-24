Agus Yudhoyono Set to Extend Chairmanship in Democratic Party

Bogor. Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono is set to secure another term as chairman of the Democratic Party during the party’s upcoming congress this week, senior party executives confirmed on Sunday.

Agus, the son of former President and Democratic Party co-founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), has officially announced his intention to seek reappointment.

Unanimous Support for Leadership Continuity

On Sunday evening, executives from 38 provincial party chapters gathered at SBY’s private residence in Bogor, West Java, to formally request Agus’ reappointment as chairman and SBY’s return as head of the party’s Supreme Council.

Teuku Riefky Harsya, chairman of the congress that kicks off Monday, said that 616 voting members initiated the motion for both Agus and SBY to continue their leadership for another five years.

“Based on the initiatives of 616 members with voting rights, we request Mr. AHY to continue as chairman and Mr. SBY as head of the party's Supreme Council,” Teuku told reporters, referring to Agus and SBY by their initials. “Mr. SBY has expressed his readiness for another term.”

Herman Khaeron, a member of the Democratic Party’s central committee, said all voting members had signed documents reaffirming their support for the party’s current leadership.

Founded in 2001, the Democratic Party quickly rose to prominence and became the ruling party from 2004 to 2014, during SBY’s two-term presidency. The party remains a key player in Indonesian politics, known for its centrist policies, focus on democracy, and strong ties to the Yudhoyono family.

In recent years, the party has positioned itself as a strategic ally within President Prabowo Subianto’s coalition, securing prominent cabinet positions. Agus currently serves as the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Development in Prabowo’s administration.

