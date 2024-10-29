Ahead of May Day, Labor Unions Call on Prabowo to Fulfill Promises

Jakarta. This year’s May Day celebration in Indonesia will center on six major demands from the labor movement, including the abolition of outsourcing practices, the formation of a special task force on layoffs, the push for decent wages, revisions to the Manpower Law, the ratification of the Domestic Workers Protection Bill (PPRT), and stronger anti-corruption measures through the Asset Confiscation Bill.

Said Iqbal, chairman of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPI), outlined the priorities during a press conference in Jakarta on Monday, ahead of the International Workers' Day rallies on May 1.

"The abolition of outsourcing has long been a promise of President Prabowo, dating back ten years. We are reminding him again. Hopefully, this will be a gift for workers on May Day," Said Iqbal told reporters.

Outsourcing means workers are employed by a third-party company instead of being directly hired by the company they actually work for. This arrangement can result in less job security, fewer benefits (such as health insurance and retirement funds), and lower wages compared to directly employed workers.

Workers are also renewing calls for fair and adequate wages. Said expressed hope that under Prabowo’s leadership over the next five years, minimum wages would continue to rise in line with the cost of living and inflation.

"This May Day is a moment of hope to boost workers' welfare. We've already seen progress with the 6.5 percent increase in the minimum wage for 2025," he added.

One of the key proposals for this year is the establishment of a Task Force on Layoffs (Satgas PHK), which has been positively received by President Prabowo.

"I have met with the State Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, the Deputy Speaker of the House, and the National Police Chief to discuss this proposal. It represents the voices of the workers, not just my own," he said.

Indonesia is seeing a wave of layoffs, ranging from the tech industry to the textile sector. Hospitality workers have been hit hard by government budget cuts that reduced government bookings. Sritex, Southeast Asia's largest textile company, recently laid off 10,000 workers. In the tech sector, whistleblower platform Ecommurz reported that more than 8,000 tech workers have been laid off since 2022.

Iqbal also called for urgent revisions to the Manpower Law, following a 2024 Constitutional Court ruling in favor of the Labor Party and labor unions. The ruling mandates the formation of a new labor law within two years, without relying on the controversial Job Creation Law framework.

"I heard the working committee is already being formed. It must involve all stakeholders to ensure meaningful participation," Iqbal said.

The ratification of the long-pending Domestic Workers Protection Bill (PPRT) is another priority. "This bill has been pending for 18 years. We need to establish clear protections and decent pay standards for domestic workers, including those who live with their employers," he stressed.

Finally, the labor movement is also pushing for the passage of the Asset Confiscation Bill, which Iqbal described as vital to fighting corruption.

"Without this bill, corruption cannot be eradicated," he asserted.

Approximately 200,000 workers from Jakarta, Banten, and West Java are expected to gather at Monas Square in Jakarta for this year's rally. President Prabowo Subianto, President of the International Confederation of Trade Unions Akiko Gono, and several foreign diplomats are slated to attend.

The May Day event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will feature speeches by union leaders, the formal handover of workers' demands to President Prabowo, and live entertainment.

