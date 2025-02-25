AHY Re-Elected as Democratic Party Chief, Strengthens Ties with Prabowo

Jakarta. Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) has been re-elected as chairman of Indonesia’s Democratic Party for the 2025-2030 period, solidifying the party’s alignment with President-elect Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

AHY, the son of former President and party co-founder Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), secured his second term unopposed after 616 voting members formally backed his leadership during the party congress this week. SBY was also reinstated as head of the party’s Supreme Council following unanimous support from party executives.

With AHY’s renewed leadership, the party’s central executive board (DPP) is set for a reshuffle. The composition of the new leadership will be determined by a selection committee led by AHY, as mandated by the congress.

“The selection committee consists of various elements, including members from the previous DPP, regional and district leaders, and other key figures,” party spokesperson Herzaky Mahendra Putra told reporters at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Jakarta on Tuesday.

A Shift from Opposition to Government Ally

The leadership revamp marks the Democratic Party’s shift from opposition to a key government ally under the ruling Advanced Indonesia Coalition (KIM). In the previous term, the party positioned itself outside the ruling bloc, but with Prabowo’s victory, it has secured a seat at the table, with AHY currently serving as Chief Infrastructure Development Minister.

“The new leadership structure will focus on helping Prabowo’s administration succeed over the next five years,” Herzaky said.

While some senior figures will retain their positions, others may be reassigned, he added. The inclusion of new faces is expected to strengthen the party’s influence in government policymaking.

“Our goal is to ensure that Prabowo’s government succeeds in fulfilling its commitments,” Herzaky said.

Founded in 2001, the Democratic Party quickly rose to prominence and led Indonesia’s government from 2004 to 2014 under SBY’s presidency. While its electoral strength has fluctuated, the party remains a key player in Indonesian politics, known for its centrist stance and strong ties to the Yudhoyono family.

