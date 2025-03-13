AI-Generated Video Falsely Depicts Flooding in Nusantara, Authorities Warn

Antara
March 13, 2025 | 1:05 pm
SHARE
A hoax video clip falsely depicting flooding in the Nusantara Capital Region is created using advanced AI technology.
A hoax video clip falsely depicting flooding in the Nusantara Capital Region is created using advanced AI technology.

Balikpapan. A viral video circulating on social media falsely depicts severe flooding in Indonesia's future capital, Nusantara, in Sepaku, East Kalimantan. The footage, which appears to show the Garuda Palace and Swissotel Nusantara submerged in water, was revealed to be AI-generated misinformation aimed at provoking public concern.

The fabricated video spread rapidly through Facebook and WhatsApp groups, prompting the Nusantara Capital Authority (OIKN) to issue a warning against hoaxes.

Troy Pantouw, Special Staff for Public Communication at OIKN, confirmed that the video is entirely fake and urged the public to remain vigilant against misleading content.

“The public should not be easily deceived by videos and fake news spread through certain chat groups using emotional narratives,” Troy said.

Advertisement

He condemned the dissemination of such content, calling it an irresponsible act designed to create unnecessary panic. While respecting freedom of expression, he stressed the importance of maintaining ethical responsibility in digital communication.

To access accurate updates on Nusantara, he encouraged the public to refer to official sources, including the OIKN website (www.ikn.go.id) and its social media platforms (@ikn._id, @OIKN_IKN, and @investnusantara). He also warned that legal action would be taken against those responsible for spreading false information.

Boosting Digital Literacy to Combat Hoaxes

In response to the hoax, Troy emphasized the need for improved digital literacy to prevent the spread of misinformation. He introduced the "ABC" method for verifying content:

  • A (Observe): Analyze the images or videos for signs of manipulation or inconsistencies.
  • B (Read): Examine the information thoroughly and check for logical inconsistencies.
  • C (Check): Verify the source—if no credible source is cited, the content is likely a hoax.

Tags:
#Infrastructure
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov't Spends $43 Million on Prabowo's Free Meal Program So Far
Business 42 minutes ago

Gov't Spends $43 Million on Prabowo's Free Meal Program So Far

 The government had spent Rp 710.5 billion or $43 million to feed over 2 million individuals, including pree
AI-Generated Video Falsely Depicts Flooding in Nusantara, Authorities Warn
News 2 hours ago

AI-Generated Video Falsely Depicts Flooding in Nusantara, Authorities Warn

 Authorities debunk an AI-generated video falsely showing flooding in Nusantara. OIKN urges vigilance against hoaxes.
Sri Mulyani Warns Indonesia Could Face Trump’s Tariffs Amid $19.3 Billion Trade Deficit
Business 2 hours ago

Sri Mulyani Warns Indonesia Could Face Trump’s Tariffs Amid $19.3 Billion Trade Deficit

 The US ran a $19.3 billion deficit with Indonesia in 2024, and this made Jakarta a possible future target for Trump's tariffs.
Indonesia’s Tax Revenue Drops 42 Pct in January as New Coretax System Faces Hurdles
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia’s Tax Revenue Drops 42 Pct in January as New Coretax System Faces Hurdles

 Indonesia’s tax revenue fell 41.86% in January to Rp 88.89T as Coretax rollout faced challenges. The state budget report was later removed.
Spatial Planning Ministry Prepares Up to 250,000 Hectares for Army Battalions and Food Security
News 4 hours ago

Spatial Planning Ministry Prepares Up to 250,000 Hectares for Army Battalions and Food Security

 Indonesia allocates up to 250,000 hectares for 500 new army battalions and food security, securing state land for national defense.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
1
Foreign Investors Dump Indonesian Stocks, JCI Plummets as BBRI and GOTO Take Heavy Hit
2
Prosecutors Hand Over 221,000 Hectares of Seized Palm Plantations to State-Owned Firm
3
President Prabowo Seeks to Allow Active Military Officers in Key Civilian Positions
4
Pope Francis Attends Vatican Retreat Virtually as Health Improves
5
Indonesia to Build New 1 Million-Bpd Oil Refineries Across Major Islands
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED