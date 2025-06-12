Air India Crash Death Toll Rises to 270

Ahmedabad, India. Search and rescue teams continued combing through the wreckage of one of India’s deadliest aviation disasters for a third consecutive day, as officials confirmed Saturday that the death toll had risen to at least 270.

The Air India Boeing 787, en route to London, crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, slamming into a medical college hostel in a residential neighborhood of Ahmedabad in the western state of Gujarat. The impact killed 241 people on board and at least 29 on the ground. One passenger survived.

Officials said recovery crews working late into Friday had found at least 25 additional bodies in the debris.

Dr. Dhaval Gameti of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital told The Associated Press, the facility had received 270 bodies. He added that the sole surviving passenger remained under medical observation but was improving.

“He is doing very well and will be ready to be discharged anytime soon,” Gameti said Saturday.

Hundreds of relatives have provided DNA samples to assist in identifying the charred or disfigured bodies. Many expressed growing frustration over the pace of the process.

“Where are my children? Did you recover them?” asked Rafiq Abdullah, who lost his nephew, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren in the crash. “I will have to ask questions. The government is not answering these questions.”

Another distraught relative pleaded with hospital staff for the release of a loved one’s body. “Give us the body,” he said repeatedly.

The Indian government has set up a high-level, multi-disciplinary committee to examine the causes of the crash and to recommend improvements in emergency aviation procedures. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said the committee would not replace ongoing investigations by other relevant authorities.

Investigators recovered the aircraft’s digital flight data recorder, or “black box,” on Friday from a rooftop near the crash site. The device is expected to yield crucial insights into what caused the crash.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said it had begun analyzing the data “with full force.”

The flight data recorder should provide information on engine performance, control settings, and other technical factors, while the cockpit voice recorder is expected to offer details of the crew's communications prior to the crash, said Paul Fromme, a mechanical engineer with the UK-based Institution of Mechanical Engineers.

Aviation safety consultant Jeff Guzzetti, a former investigator for both the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, said that if the black box is intact, preliminary answers could be available as early as next week.

Investigators are likely examining whether wing flaps were correctly configured, if the engines lost power, whether cockpit alarms were triggered, and if the crew properly accounted for hot weather conditions and weight distribution, Guzzetti explained.

“Errors in those areas could lead to incorrect flap settings and contribute to a crash,” he said.

The aircraft involved in Thursday’s crash was a 12-year-old Boeing 787 Dreamliner. While Boeing has faced scrutiny for safety issues in other aircraft models, this was the first fatal crash involving a Dreamliner in its 16 years of service. Approximately 1,200 Dreamliners are currently in operation worldwide.

