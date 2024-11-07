Airin Vows to Reform Public Services in Banten

November 7, 2024 | 8:46 pm
Banten gubernatorial candidate Airin Rachmi Diany, left, and her running mate Ade Sumardi attend the second debate at Bidakara Tower in South Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Jakarta. Gubernatorial candidate Airin Rachmi Diany pledged to reform and improve public services at the Banten provincial government if she is elected in the November 27 election.

Airin and her running mate Ade Sumardi returned to the debate stage on Thursday evening to face off against the candidate pair of Andra Soni and Achmad Dimyati Natakusumah.

“Our first mission is to improve public service quality by conducting reforms and introduce a governance system which is integrated, clean, innovative, and adaptive,” Airin said in her opening remarks during the debate aired by BTV news broadcaster.

She said her government would promote inclusiveness and close coordination among all levels of the government, from the rural administration and districts to the provincial and central governments.

The former South Tangerang mayor also emphasized connectivity, digitalization, cultural preservation, healthcare, technology, and religious values in her future programs for Banten.

"We will ensure the equal distribution of economic welfare and transform the [Banten] economy to be sustainable and inclusive,” she said.

The second debate of the Banten gubernatorial candidates was held at Bidakara Tower in South Jakarta.

#Elections



