All New Cabinet Members Told to Disclose Their Wealth

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
November 13, 2024 | 8:59 pm
President Prabowo Subianto (center) takes a photo with his ministers and the government body heads of the Red and White Cabinet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
President Prabowo Subianto (center) takes a photo with his ministers and the government body heads of the Red and White Cabinet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Wednesday reminded new cabinet members of the mandatory public disclosure of their wealth.

KPK Deputy Chairman Pahala Nainggolan said only around 10 new cabinet members have contacted the commission asking about the procedures to report their wealth.

The Red and White Cabinet has 109 members in total, some of them also served under the previous government, meaning that they had submitted data on their personal assets.

“They have three months since taking office to report their wealth. The sooner they submit the reports the better,” Pahala said at his office in Jakarta.

The KPK is ready to assist cabinet members with valuing their assets and filling in the forms, he added.

“If necessary we will dispatch a team to provide assistance, especially for those who never submit the public disclosure,” Pahala said.

The commission plans to send a reminder to every new cabinet member a month before the submission deadline.

The new cabinet members include TV personality and business tycoon Rafi Ahmad, who serves as the president’s special envoy for the youth and entertainment industry.

Reports said Rafi is worth trillions of rupiah but he has never served in a public office before and there is no official record of his fortune.

“He too, must report his wealth,” Pahala said of Rafi.

