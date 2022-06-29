All Passengers Survive after Small Plane Crash-Lands in Papua

A Pilatus Porter PC-6 plane belonging to Associated Mission Aviation (AMA) crashlands in Keerom, Papua, on June 29, 2022. (Twitter)

Jayapura. A small plane belonging to Associated Mission Aviation crash-landed in the district of Keerom in the eastern province of Papua due to a combination of bad weather and fuel shortage on Tuesday.

All six passengers and the pilot escaped the incident without injury despite the plane sustaining heavy damage, Papua Police Chief Insp. General Mathius Fakhiri said.

According to the officer, the Pilatus Porter PC-6 plane encountered bad weather en route to Oksibil in the district of Pegunungan Bintang from Sentani, Jayapura.

The pilot, identified only as Cesar, decided to divert the flight and land at Senggi Airport in the midpoint of the trip but the plane ran out of fuel before arriving at the airport, Mathius said.

The plane with flight code PK-RCQ touched down on the road at around 1:00 p.m. local time.

All the passengers have been rescued and flown to Jayapura, while the pilot stayed at Senggi.

A joint team of the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) and the police visited the scene on Wednesday to begin the investigation, Mathius said.