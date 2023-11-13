Monday, November 13, 2023
All Presidential Candidates and Running Mates Approved to Contest

Yustinus Paat
November 13, 2023 | 6:27 pm
From left: presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan, and Ganjar Pranowo pose for a photo at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
From left: presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto, Anies Baswedan, and Ganjar Pranowo pose for a photo at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 30, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. The General Election Commission (KPU) on Monday announced that all three presidential candidates and their running mates, including the 36-year-old son of President Joko Widodo, have fulfilled the administrative requirements to participate in the February election.

The candidates comprise former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, partnering with National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar; former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and his running mate, Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud MD; and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who teams up with Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the president's eldest son.

Initially ineligible due to a regulation requiring candidates to be at least 40 years old, Gibran became eligible after a controversial revision of the related article by the Constitutional Court on October 16. The court, presided over by his uncle Anwar Usman, the then-Chief Justice (later removed for a serious violation of the ethical code), made exceptions for those holding elected public offices, with Gibran serving as the elected mayor of Solo.

All candidates are required to provide a certificate of good conduct issued by the National Police and undergo a comprehensive medical checkup at a government-appointed hospital.

Every candidate pair must be nominated by a political party or a coalition of parties with a minimum of 20 percent of the House of Representatives seats or 25 percent of the popular votes from the previous election.

The Anies-Muhaimin pair received support from the National Democratic Party (Nasdem), PKB, and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS), holding a combined 29 percent of House seats.

Ganjar and Mahfud were nominated by the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the United Development Party (PPP), the United Indonesia Party (Perindo), and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura), receiving 28 percent of popular votes.

Prabowo and Gibran had the broadest support base among parties, including the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), the Golkar Party, the Democratic Party, the National Mandate Party (PAN), the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), the Crescent-Star Party (PBB), and the Garuda Party, accounting for 42.7 percent of popular votes.

"The three presidential and vice-presidential candidates have met the requirements according to the 2017 law [on general elections],” KPU Commissioner Idham Holik said during the announcement at the commission’s building in Central Jakarta.

KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari mentioned that all three pairs are expected to arrive at the KPU headquarters on Tuesday for the drawing of their numerical identities.

Experts predict that with the presence of three candidates, the February election is likely to proceed to a runoff to determine the winner.

