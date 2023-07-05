Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

All Russian Drones Shot Down in Kyiv: Official

Associated Press
July 3, 2023 | 10:08 am
SHARE
FILE - Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russian aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
FILE - Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russian aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

Kyiv. After a relative lull, Russia launched a drone attack early Sunday on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, officials said. It was the first such attack of the war in 12 days.

All of the Iranian-made Shahed exploding drones were detected and shot down, according to Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv city administration. In addition to the city itself, the surrounding Kyiv region was targeted. Kyiv regional Gov. Ruslan Kravchenko reported that one person was wounded by falling debris from a destroyed drone.

Officials in the Ukrainian capital didn't provide an exact number of drones that attacked the city. But Ukraine's air force said that across the country, eight Shaheds and three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched by the Russians.

Further south, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in overnight shelling of Ukraine’s partially occupied southern Kherson province, said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, spokesman for the Ukrainian administration of the province.

Advertisement

The child was wounded when the Russian army shelled the village of Mylove on the banks of the Dnieper River in the Beryslav district, Tolokonnikov said.

“The child was hospitalized, there is no threat to his life,” Tolokonnikov added,” he said on state TV.

Shelling of Kherson province continued Sunday morning, wounding four people in the regional capital, also called Kherson. The regional prosecutor’s office said that a residential area of the city was targeted by Russian troops operating in the Russia-occupied part of the Kherson province. “

"At least four citizens were wounded, two of them due to a targeted strike on a high-rise building,” the office wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s military reported that the most intense fighting continued in Ukraine’s industrial east, with attacks focused around Bakhmut, Marinka and Lyman in the country’s Donetsk province, where 46 combat clashes took place.

Ukrainian forces were advancing amid a “massive offensive” on the southern and northern flanks of the destroyed city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s Eastern Group of Forces spokesman Serhii Cherevaty told Ukrainian state television. But he didn't mention how much progress they made. The details, he said, would be disclosed once Ukrainian forces had analyzed the situation and consolidated their positions.

In its regular update Sunday morning, the General Staff said that over the previous 24 hours, Russia had carried out 27 airstrikes, one missile strike and around 80 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, targeting regions in the north, northeast, east and south of the country.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces
Business 6 minutes ago

INTI Awarded Project to Supply Solar Lampposts in 27 Provinces

 The Bandung-based company has previously supplied solar lampposts in more than 8,700 areas.
Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Pulls Out Of Hosting Beach Games

 the decision was taken after the budget was not released by the Indonesian government.
‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo
Lifestyle 9 hours ago

‘No Big Deal’: Minister Reacts to Indonesian Rice Terraces Used in Philippine Tourism Promo

 Sandiaga recalled watching the video titled "Love the Philippines" during a recent event and being intrigued by the paddy field scenery.
Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs
News 10 hours ago

Australia Announces $50m Climate Funding for Indonesian SMEs

 Indonesia is set to receive the first tranche of the A$200 million climate and infrastructure partnership from Australia.
Indonesian State Budget Records $10B Surplus in 1st Half of 2023
Business 11 hours ago

Indonesian State Budget Records $10B Surplus in 1st Half of 2023

 The revenue for the first half of the year amounted to Rp 1,407.9 trillion, equivalent to 57.2 percent of the annual target.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
1
Huawei Brings AI-Based Technology to Transform Mining Industry
2
Twin Sisters Arrested for Bogus iPhone Investment
3
Market Size for Indonesia's EV Ecosystem Predicted to Top $20b by 2030
4
Mario Dandy Accused of Molesting Underage Girlfriend
5
Jokowi to Discuss Trade with PM Albanese on Sydney Trip
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED