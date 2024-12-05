All Schools Required to Accept Students with Special Needs

Jakarta. Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar said on Wednesday that no school is allowed to reject students with special needs.

Nasaruddin reiterated the Ministry of Religious Affairs' commitment to ensuring equal access to education for all students, including those with special needs.

"We must ensure that there is no longer any discrimination against children with special needs. Educational opportunities must be equal for everyone," Nasaruddin said during a commemoration of the International Disability Day.

He added that the Religious Affairs Ministry has allocated special funding and is monitoring the enrollment of students with special needs in educational institutions. He also assured that if any rejection occurs, parents can register their children at state Islamic schools called Madrasah, which is guaranteed to provide inclusive education.

"We are striving to ensure that no one is left behind just because they have special needs. If there is any rejection, parents can register their children at Madrasah. We are committed to providing inclusive education in Madrasah," Nasaruddin explained.

According to him, every regulation that prohibits rejection must be followed, and parents facing such issues can approach Madrasah to receive educational support.

"For parents who face rejection, do not hesitate. Come to Madrasah, we will accommodate and support your children's education," he concluded.

The Religious Affairs Ministry is also continuously working to improve the equality of inclusive education through various programs, such as teacher training and facility improvements in Madrasah, to ensure an inclusive future for all students.

