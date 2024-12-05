All Schools Required to Accept Students with Special Needs

Bella Evangelista
December 5, 2024 | 3:52 pm
SHARE
Students of a special needs school in Bandung, West Java, writing letters in braille to President Joko
Students of a special needs school in Bandung, West Java, writing letters in braille to President Joko

Jakarta. Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar said on Wednesday that no school is allowed to reject students with special needs.

Nasaruddin reiterated the Ministry of Religious Affairs' commitment to ensuring equal access to education for all students, including those with special needs.

"We must ensure that there is no longer any discrimination against children with special needs. Educational opportunities must be equal for everyone," Nasaruddin said during a commemoration of the International Disability Day.

He added that the Religious Affairs Ministry has allocated special funding and is monitoring the enrollment of students with special needs in educational institutions. He also assured that if any rejection occurs, parents can register their children at state Islamic schools called Madrasah, which is guaranteed to provide inclusive education.

Advertisement

"We are striving to ensure that no one is left behind just because they have special needs. If there is any rejection, parents can register their children at Madrasah. We are committed to providing inclusive education in Madrasah," Nasaruddin explained.

According to him, every regulation that prohibits rejection must be followed, and parents facing such issues can approach Madrasah to receive educational support.

"For parents who face rejection, do not hesitate. Come to Madrasah, we will accommodate and support your children's education," he concluded.

The Religious Affairs Ministry is also continuously working to improve the equality of inclusive education through various programs, such as teacher training and facility improvements in Madrasah, to ensure an inclusive future for all students.

Tags:
#Education
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Key OPEC+ Members Put off Production Increases amid Slack Crude Prices
Business 1 hours ago

Key OPEC+ Members Put off Production Increases amid Slack Crude Prices

 The plan had been to start gradually restoring 2.2 million barrels per day over the course of 2025.
Indonesian Gov’t Gives Apple One Week to Confirm Investment Commitment
Tech 2 hours ago

Indonesian Gov’t Gives Apple One Week to Confirm Investment Commitment

 The Indonesian government is seeking formal assurance in a written statement regarding Apple’s previously stated investment pledge.
Gov’t to Enforce 12% VAT on January 1 Despite Public Opposition
Business 3 hours ago

Gov’t to Enforce 12% VAT on January 1 Despite Public Opposition

 Misbakhun said the VAT hike will be applied selectively to ensure it does not disproportionately impact the vulnerable members of society.
Indonesians in S. Korea Told to Stay Away from Martial Law Drama
News 3 hours ago

Indonesians in S. Korea Told to Stay Away from Martial Law Drama

 The Indonesian government also refuses to give a statement on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law debacle.
Macron to Address Nation after No-Confidence Vote Topples Government
News 3 hours ago

Macron to Address Nation after No-Confidence Vote Topples Government

 The no-confidence vote has galvanized opposition leaders, with some explicitly calling for Macron’s resignation.
News Index

Most Popular

Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
1
Investment Minister Reveals Apple’s $1B Investment Commitment in Indonesia Amid iPhone 16 Sales Ban
2
VAT Hike Threatens to Shrink Indonesia's Middle Class Further
3
Indonesia Announces Construction of Basilica in New Capital Nusantara
4
BMKG Warns of Extreme Weather Risks from Siberian Cold Surge During Year-End Holidays
5
South Korean President Declares Martial Law, Citing "Anti-State" Threats
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED