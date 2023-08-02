Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

All Three Indonesians in Coup-Hit Niger Are Safe: Gov’t

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 1, 2023 | 3:34 pm
SHARE
Judha Nugraha, the director of citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on August 1, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Judha Nugraha, the director of citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, speaks to reporters in Jakarta on August 1, 2023. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that there were only a few Indonesians living in the coup-hit Niger and all are safe and sound.

Indonesia does not have a diplomatic mission in Niger. However, Indonesia’s embassy in Abuja, which is accredited to Niger, will keep an eye on the developments and the citizens’ safety. Indonesia also has an honorary consul in Niger's capital Niamey. An honorary consul is typically someone from the recipient country —in this case Niger—that assists Indonesians in emergency situations.

“There is one Indonesian who resides in Niamey. But this person is on an annual leave to go home to Indonesia. So this person is safe,” Judha Nugraha, the director of citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday. 

"We also have three Indonesians working in Tahoua. Our embassy in Abuja has contacted them and everyone is safe," Judha said.

Advertisement

Niger's presidential guards last week overthrew the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum. The head presidential guard Abdourahmane Tchiani declared himself as the country’s new leader.

 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Panji Gumilang Named Blasphemy Suspect, Put in Custody
News 3 hours ago

Panji Gumilang Named Blasphemy Suspect, Put in Custody

 Panji, 77, has previously been associated with a movement to establish an Islamic state in Indonesia.
Indonesian Woman Injured in Thailand's Firework Warehouse Explosion
News 6 hours ago

Indonesian Woman Injured in Thailand's Firework Warehouse Explosion

 The Indonesian woman, also known by her initials LM, suffered from hearing impairments and nose injury.
BNI Spends Rp 5T Green Bond Proceeds on Sustainable Economic Programs
Business 6 hours ago

BNI Spends Rp 5T Green Bond Proceeds on Sustainable Economic Programs

 BNI has taken steps to calculate emissions when engaging with businesses in sectors such as plantation, mining, and commodities.
Gov't Assures Supplies of Subsidized LPG
Business 9 hours ago

Gov't Assures Supplies of Subsidized LPG

 According to data from the Trade Ministry, the highest retail price for 3-kilogram LPG is Rp 21,500. 
Garuda Trials Biofuel Mix on B737 Engine
Tech 9 hours ago

Garuda Trials Biofuel Mix on B737 Engine

 The static testing of the biofuel mix, known as Bioavtur J2.4, was carried out on July 26, using a CFM56-7B jet engine.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta
1
Ciliwung Canal Launched to Reduce Flood Risk in Jakarta
2
TikTok Says It Has No Plans to Launch 'Project S' in Indonesia
3
Indonesia Mulls Shifting from EU to Australia for Dairy Imports
4
KPK Investigation Chief Files Resignation After Basarnas Raid
5
Jokowi Seeks Chinese Investment in 5,000-Hectare Durian Plantation
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED