All Three Indonesians in Coup-Hit Niger Are Safe: Gov’t

Jakarta. The Foreign Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that there were only a few Indonesians living in the coup-hit Niger and all are safe and sound.

Indonesia does not have a diplomatic mission in Niger. However, Indonesia’s embassy in Abuja, which is accredited to Niger, will keep an eye on the developments and the citizens’ safety. Indonesia also has an honorary consul in Niger's capital Niamey. An honorary consul is typically someone from the recipient country —in this case Niger—that assists Indonesians in emergency situations.

“There is one Indonesian who resides in Niamey. But this person is on an annual leave to go home to Indonesia. So this person is safe,” Judha Nugraha, the director of citizen protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told reporters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"We also have three Indonesians working in Tahoua. Our embassy in Abuja has contacted them and everyone is safe," Judha said.

Niger's presidential guards last week overthrew the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum. The head presidential guard Abdourahmane Tchiani declared himself as the country’s new leader.

