Alleged Motive in Cop Murder for Adult Only: Minister

Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal, and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD speaks at a news conference on the murder case of Brigadier Nopryansyah Yosua Hutabarat at his office in Jakarta on August 10, 2022. (Antara Photo/Reno Esnir)

Jakarta. The alleged motive for the murder of Brigadier Nopryansyah Yosua Hutabarat may contain sensitive materials that only adults are allowed to hear, Chief Security Minister Mohammad Mahfud MD said on Wednesday.

Yosua was shot to death last month at the official residence of police general Ferdy Sambo, who on Tuesday was named a suspect for allegedly ordering the murder and staging the crime scene to support his claim that his subordinate was killed in a shootout with fellow officers.

Advertisement

Ferdy publicly accused the slain officer of harassing his wife after he was interrogated by investigators last week.

"Regarding the motive, let’s wait for what the ongoing investigation will bring. It’s possibly only for adults to hear," he told reporters at his office in Jakarta.

It took a month before the National Police finally implicated the two-star police general with the murder case.

Ferdy, who was the head of the Internal Profession and Security Division when the murder took place, is being detained at the Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Depok, West Java.

"The government appreciates the National Police and Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo for their seriousness in handling this case," Mahfud said.

He said his office will continue monitoring the case from prosecution to court hearings to ensure a fair trial.

The suspected shooter, Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer, should be put under the witness protection program because he has agreed to become a whistleblower in the case, Mahfud added.

Richard is accused of killing Yosua on the order of Ferdy, according to National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo during a press conference a day earlier.

Both men are charged with premeditated murder which carries the maximum punishment of death.

Attorneys for Richard said last week he will submit a resignation letter to the police and ask for protection from the Witness and Victim Protection Agency, or LPSK.

The investigation team established that once after Yosua was killed, Ferdy took the victim’s gun and fired at the wall to leave the impression that he died in a shootout.

At least 10 high-ranking officers have been suspended for tampering with physical evidence and 31 policemen are facing disciplinary measures for alleged misconducts in their initial handling of the murder case.