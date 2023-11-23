Thursday, November 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Amended Law Allows Gov’t to Freeze Bank Accounts in Online Gambling Crackdown

Prisma Ardianto
November 22, 2023 | 7:56 pm
SHARE
Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi speaks in a news conference on government measures against online gambling in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi speaks in a news conference on government measures against online gambling in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. The revision of the electronic transaction and information law gives authorities the power to freeze the bank accounts of suspects during the crackdown on online gambling, a minister said on Wednesday.

Both the government and the House of Representatives have agreed to include such an authority in the revised law.

“The existing law has no regulation about this issue but the proposed bill allows authorities to immediately freeze bank accounts,” Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi said in Jakarta.

The provision is included in Article 40 of the law that regulates the authority to take down gambling and pornography websites and content moderation.

Advertisement

The minister said earlier that nearly 393,000 gambling websites have been frozen or removed between July and October.

Indonesia strictly bans gambling and any violation could risk a harsh sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

It is the second revision of the law which was first adopted in 2008 to combat the dissemination of false information, pornographic content, and gambling using electronic devices.

Many people have been jailed under the draconian law for defamation, spreading fake news, or distributing pornographic content.

The amended law will be enacted during the nearest House plenary session.

Tags:
#Legal Cases
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​
Business 4 hours ago

Russia Offers to Help Indonesia Build Nuclear Power Plants​​​​​​​

 Possible cooperation on nuclear power plants can range from financing to workforce development.
Jakarta Gov’t Employees Told to Remain Neutral during Elections
News 5 hours ago

Jakarta Gov’t Employees Told to Remain Neutral during Elections

 There are several government regulations that ban civil servants from participating in political campaigns.
Amended Law Allows Gov’t to Freeze Bank Accounts in Online Gambling Crackdown
News 6 hours ago

Amended Law Allows Gov’t to Freeze Bank Accounts in Online Gambling Crackdown

 Indonesia strictly bans gambling and any violation could risk a harsh sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
Israel’s Self-Defense Claim Doesn't Justify Attacks on Civilian Targets: Retno
News 11 hours ago

Israel’s Self-Defense Claim Doesn't Justify Attacks on Civilian Targets: Retno

 OIC member countries have been trying to amass support from UN Security Council permanent members to put an end to the Gaza war.
Lakupon Offers Secure, Fast Game Top-ups
Special Updates 11 hours ago

Lakupon Offers Secure, Fast Game Top-ups

 Topping up game credits on Lakupon only takes a few clicks.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India
1
Indonesia Reports Declining Palm Oil Exports to China, India
2
House Confirms General Agus Subiyanto as New Indonesian Military Chief
3
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya Refugees Arrive by Boat in Aceh in One Week
4
Jakarta’s Minimum Wage Exceeds Rp 5 million
5
Indonesians See US, China As the Right Economic Partners for ASEAN ​​​​​​​
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED