Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets

Zhulfakar
May 9, 2025 | 9:35 am
SHARE
This undated photo shows Communications and Informatics Minister Meutya Hafid holding a press conference. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
This undated photo shows Communications and Informatics Minister Meutya Hafid holding a press conference. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. An analyst recently blamed the government for the waves of layoffs currently hitting the journalism industry, which led many media outlets and news stations to launch mass layoffs.

Public policy expert Trubus Rahardiansah pinned the blame on the lack of policies that could protect the media business ecosystem despite journalists' crucial role in the Indonesian democracy.

"I believe that the government has not paid enough attention to the TV industry, including its journalists. Even though the TV industry has long contributed to the state, including in the nation-building process and democracy," Trubus said Thursday.

According to Trubus, the Communications and Informatics Ministry should have been more active in designing strategic policies that could support the media industry's growth. News outlets, including TV stations, have to rely on advertisements to make money. However, TV advertising now has to compete with digital platforms such as TikTok and YouTube that are currently rising in popularity.

Advertisement

"In this digital era, the government should give [the media industry] some sort of protection. They can issue some sort of regulations that encourage TV advertising. This way, the ads not only run on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and so on," Trubus said.

Fiscal incentives can also help Indonesian news outlets stay afloat.

"The government can reduce the taxes and retribution news outlets have to pay, or even exempt them from these taxes. I believe that privately owned TV stations have to pay quite high taxes," Trubus said.

Read More:
Jokowi: Media Has Crucial Role in Sustaining Public Morale

Tags:
#Journalism
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets
News 4 hours ago

Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets

 Analyst Trubus Rahardiansah said the government should consider exempting news outlets from having to pay taxes.
Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year
Business May 5, 2025 | 2:05 pm

Over 24,000 Workers Laid Off in Indonesia So Far This Year

 The largest number of layoffs in the past five years occurred in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting 386,877 workers.
Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?
News May 2, 2025 | 12:24 pm

Can Indonesia Provide A Better Life for Its Workers?

 President Prabowo Subianto recently made some promises for Indonesian workers, but will he walk the talk?
Prabowo’s Team Told to Make Sure Laid-Off Workers Get Severance
News Apr 29, 2025 | 11:40 am

Prabowo’s Team Told to Make Sure Laid-Off Workers Get Severance

 Full-time workers are prone to layoffs as employers in Indonesia favor interns and outsourcing, analyst Bhima Yudhistira says.
Beverage Producers Try Their Best to Avoid Layoffs as Excise Looms
Business Mar 5, 2025 | 8:44 pm

Beverage Producers Try Their Best to Avoid Layoffs as Excise Looms

 The government is planning to slap an excise tax on sugary drinks starting in the second half of 2025.
Factories Struggle as Indonesia Faces Industrial Challenges in 2025
Business Mar 5, 2025 | 6:18 pm

Factories Struggle as Indonesia Faces Industrial Challenges in 2025

 Declining market demand and strategic decisions by parent companies have forced many factories to cease production.

The Latest

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion
News 2 hours ago

Civil Servants in Jakarta Who Refuse to Use Public Transport Won't Get Promotion

 The regulation has been in effect since April 30, with a high compliance rate.
Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law
News 2 hours ago

Jokowi to Deniers: My Diploma Is Real -- Now Face the Law

 Jokowi’s legal team appeared at police headquarters in Jakarta with the diploma, which was hand-delivered by his brother-in-law.
Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Among the Least Protective Economies, Industry Ministry Says

 Indonesia currently imposes only around 370 NTBs. In contrast, China has more than 2,800 such policies and India over 2,500.
Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Report on Increased US Intel Gathering in Greenland
News 4 hours ago

Denmark Summons US Diplomat Over Report on Increased US Intel Gathering in Greenland

 US intelligence reportedly wants to learn more about Greenland’s independence movement and sentiment about US resource extraction there.
Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets
News 4 hours ago

Analyst Blames Gov't for Mass Layoffs in Indonesian Media Outlets

 Analyst Trubus Rahardiansah said the government should consider exempting news outlets from having to pay taxes.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
1
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
2
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
3
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
4
Bilateral Conference Helps Subang Attract Investment in Renewables, EV
5
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED