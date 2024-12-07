Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party

Jakarta. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is expected to remain a significant political figure in Indonesia, with many productive years ahead at the age of 63. A political analyst suggests that Jokowi’s influence could be further solidified by establishing his own political party.

During his decade-long presidency, Jokowi set himself apart from his predecessors by prioritizing large-scale infrastructure projects. From toll roads connecting major islands and dams in remote provinces to modern transportation systems in Greater Jakarta and Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail linking Jakarta and Bandung, his tenure was marked by transformational development.

Jokowi’s political sway was evident in the February 2024 presidential election, where Prabowo Subianto secured a decisive victory on his third attempt, thanks in part to Jokowi's implicit endorsement. Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, further bolstered this influence as Prabowo’s running mate.

Agung Baskoro, executive director of the research agency Trias Politica Strategis, said Jokowi continues to enjoy significant electoral appeal, making him an invaluable asset to any political party. Alternatively, Agung suggested Jokowi could leverage his momentum by forming a new political party.

"By establishing his own party, Jokowi could fully harness his political strength alongside his loyal supporters," Agung said in an interview with BTV.

Speculation about Jokowi's next political move has intensified since the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) recently confirmed that he is no longer part of the party.

Tensions between Jokowi and PDI-P emerged in the lead-up to the presidential election after he declined to endorse the party’s candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.

"Jokowi’s political journey is far from over. Whatever path he chooses -- whether joining an existing party or founding a new one -- he will remain a dominant force in Indonesia’s political landscape," Agung said.

Agung noted that several parties, including Golkar, President Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), and the National Mandate Party (PAN), have expressed interest in recruiting Jokowi as a senior executive.

Given Jokowi’s enduring influence, any party that successfully brings him on board would gain a substantial political advantage.

"Jokowi is not just another politician," Agung concluded. "His unique charisma and unparalleled ability to mobilize voters make him a rare and invaluable figure in Indonesia’s political arena."

