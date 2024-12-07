Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party

Thomas Rizal
December 8, 2024 | 1:20 pm
SHARE
Former President Joko Widodo greets residents from a vehicle on his way to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Former President Joko Widodo greets residents from a vehicle on his way to Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Former President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is expected to remain a significant political figure in Indonesia, with many productive years ahead at the age of 63. A political analyst suggests that Jokowi’s influence could be further solidified by establishing his own political party.

During his decade-long presidency, Jokowi set himself apart from his predecessors by prioritizing large-scale infrastructure projects. From toll roads connecting major islands and dams in remote provinces to modern transportation systems in Greater Jakarta and Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail linking Jakarta and Bandung, his tenure was marked by transformational development.

Jokowi’s political sway was evident in the February 2024 presidential election, where Prabowo Subianto secured a decisive victory on his third attempt, thanks in part to Jokowi's implicit endorsement. Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, further bolstered this influence as Prabowo’s running mate.

Agung Baskoro, executive director of the research agency Trias Politica Strategis, said Jokowi continues to enjoy significant electoral appeal, making him an invaluable asset to any political party. Alternatively, Agung suggested Jokowi could leverage his momentum by forming a new political party.

Advertisement

"By establishing his own party, Jokowi could fully harness his political strength alongside his loyal supporters," Agung said in an interview with BTV.

Speculation about Jokowi's next political move has intensified since the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) recently confirmed that he is no longer part of the party.

Tensions between Jokowi and PDI-P emerged in the lead-up to the presidential election after he declined to endorse the party’s candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.

"Jokowi’s political journey is far from over. Whatever path he chooses -- whether joining an existing party or founding a new one -- he will remain a dominant force in Indonesia’s political landscape," Agung said.

Agung noted that several parties, including Golkar, President Prabowo’s Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), and the National Mandate Party (PAN), have expressed interest in recruiting Jokowi as a senior executive.

Given Jokowi’s enduring influence, any party that successfully brings him on board would gain a substantial political advantage.

"Jokowi is not just another politician," Agung concluded. "His unique charisma and unparalleled ability to mobilize voters make him a rare and invaluable figure in Indonesia’s political arena."

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family
News 4 hours ago

Syrian Government Falls in Stunning End to 50-Year Rule of Assad Family

 Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said the government was ready to “extend its hand” to the opposition.
Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party
News 5 hours ago

Analyst Suggests Jokowi Establish His Own Political Party

 Speculation about Jokowi's next political move has intensified since PDI-P recently confirmed that he is no longer part of the party.
War Monitor Says Assad Fled Syria Ahead of Rebels Entering Capital
News 8 hours ago

War Monitor Says Assad Fled Syria Ahead of Rebels Entering Capital

 The fall of Damascus would leave government forces in control of only two of the 14 provincial capitals: Latakia and Tartus.
Andra Soni Declared Winner in Banten Gubernatorial Election
News 21 hours ago

Andra Soni Declared Winner in Banten Gubernatorial Election

 The outcome marks an end to decades-long domination by Ratu Atut Chosiyah’s extended family who has led Banten since the mid-2000s.
TikTok Edges Closer to Potential US Ban After Court Ruling
Tech Dec 7, 2024 | 4:24 pm

TikTok Edges Closer to Potential US Ban After Court Ruling

 US appeals court upholds law targeting TikTok's ties to ByteDance, dismissing claims it violates constitutional rights or user freedoms.
News Index

Most Popular

Jakarta Braces for Potential Flooding Amid Monsoon, Siberian Cold Surge Warning
1
Jakarta Braces for Potential Flooding Amid Monsoon, Siberian Cold Surge Warning
2
BMKG Issues Warning of Potential Extreme Weather in Indonesia Due to Tropical Cyclone 91S
3
Gus Miftah Steps Down as President's Envoy for Religious Harmony
4
New York Police Uncover Clues in Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
5
Basic Commodities, Healthcare, and Education Exempt from VAT
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED