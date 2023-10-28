Saturday, October 28, 2023
Andi Amran Reappointed Agriculture Minister

The Jakarta Globe
October 25, 2023 | 11:16 am
Andi Amran Sulaiman is sworn in as the agriculture minister at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
Andi Amran Sulaiman is sworn in as the agriculture minister at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo on Wednesday inaugurated Andi Amran Sulaiman as the agriculture minister replacing Syahrul Yasin Limpo who resigned after being implicated in a corruption scandal.

Amran, 55, previously served the same post during the president’s first term in 2014-19. The inauguration at the State Palace came only a day before the ninth anniversary of his first appointment to the ministerial post.

He was then the wealthiest member of the cabinet with personal assets worth around Rp 330 billion.

The native of Bone, South Sulawesi,  was previously known as a businessman who patented rat baiting for pest control. He was also a lecturer with Makassar-based Hasanuddin University where he earned undergraduate and a master’s degree in agriculture.

